While every story in Our Town is not a fun event, most of what occurs in this area is even magical at times.
Sad occurrences are the losses of great people like Jack Perkins who was not only a national figure on television but who gave so much to this area not only on public television but to Venice Presbyterian Church and this entire community.
I am still so touched by the funeral honoring his incredible life, his wonderful family and many friends. I do not think there was an empty seat at Venice Presbyterian Church for the service nor afterwards at the reception when we shared stories of how Jack touched each of out lives in so many special ways.
Later in the week was time for more thanks giving only this time I was with my friend Chef Judi Gallagher at the Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar for a taste of what that restaurant will serve on Thanksgiving — in addition to its already lengthy menu.
Of course, there will be rock shrimp and all the seafood for which people have been going there for some 60 years. My parents went there as far back as the 1960s when they first purchased their winter home in Venice. I used to love to come to visit on school breaks and such but always said “I am never going to live there.”
Fortunately I was wrong. But, back to that pre-Thaknsgiving feast. Yes, the chefs at the Oyster Bar can roast a turkey. Not only did we feast on the most perfectly browned and still moist turkey ever prepared (even by my mother) but it was served as it should be — white meat and dark meat with lump-free mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, vegetable casserole, plus other veggies, delicious stuffing, gravy and — I am certain I am forgetting something — plus pumpkin cheese cake for dessert.
My friends know that I do not love cheese cake but for this one an exception must be made. Phillipi Creek’s pumpkin cheese cake is every bit as tasty as my mother’s pumpkin pie. Some things one never forgets.
Saturday, I was at the Venice Community Center’s fall craft sale with several hundred others — some selling but most buying.
That night, off to Asolo Rep for its opening musical — “The Sound of Music.” Read my review on this page. The cast is stellar to say the very least.
On Sunday, I spent the afternoon with my favorite clown, Chuck Sidlow, his lovely wife, Noriko, and some of their special friends.
What an honor to be part of that elite group who have contributed so much to keeping circus memories alive but also to what Chuck has down to share his immense talent with so many elderly in area retirement and nursing homes and continues to do.
That Noriko is just as talented in the kitchen and on various keyboards — piano and organ especially — makes for one very talented couple.
Chuck is going to be one of the Ringling Bros. circus stars to be featured in the Venice Circus train Museum which will be next to the caboose at the Historic Venice Train Depot.
Still more reasons I love living in this place to which I was certain I would never come. That’s life.
The Historic Venice train Depot is now on its season schedule which means that you can see a miniature of the old Venice Circus Arena inside the depot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday plus Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The perfect scale-model arena was made by Bill Dovel, of Venice, What he did is truly amazing. He is a true master craftsman. Go see it — but please don’t touch it.
On another note, if you have not seen “Mamma Mia” at Venice Theatre, try to snag one of the few remaining seats. It is “fabulous” — a word that should be spelled in all caps. Call the box office at 941-488-1115 or visit venicestage.org.
