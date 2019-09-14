Our editorial today celebrates volunteers — as we should.
There are very few times anyone is going to be critical of volunteers — unless the volunteers are working together to ridicule preschoolers or kittens.
But that’s not what’s been happening. Many people have gathered in the last two weeks to help the Bahamas.
You don’t have to have the title to have the spirit.
“This is the biggest response in the last five years,” Agape Flights communications manager Abby Duncan said.
Agape Flights, based at Venice Municipal Airport, deserves a lot of credit. They are not the only ones. Church groups, private individuals, public officials, bars and businesses are all pitching in.
Venice residents Lindsay and Scott Howell have teamed up with Made in Italy-Venice to get supplies to the Bahamas. The couple has a plane and had a place on Grand Bahamas. Now they are just trying to assist.
“A lot of people are helping out,” Lindsay Howell said.
Made in Italy manager Robert Edelbach said they were encouraging donations by offering pizza, but while some people appreciated the food, they just wanted to help others.
“It’s the American way,” he said.
Along with Made In Italy, Detwiler’s, PGT, Off The Wagon and Total Therapy Florida are just a handful of other area businesses pitching in.
Venice Aviation Society President David Wimberly credited pilots Pilots Paul Cellecz and Dennis King, who stripped down their planes to help get supplies to the damaged areas.
Each flight can cost hundreds, if not thousands, in fuels and plane maintenance. Yet the Howells, Agape, Cellecz and King — among others — load up and fly out.
Nobody in our community holds back.
“We’re Christians,” Gaden Thomas said, explaining his reasoning for the donations to Agape, which included supplies and a check to help the economics of the nonprofit. “How can you sit there this morning and eat your oatmeal and know that some people don’t have a roof over their head and do nothing?”
Pilot Steve Koch has been with Agape for about a decade.
“Whenever a disaster happens, you see the best in people come out,” he said. “There’s always a whole lot of good in people that sometimes you don’t see until something like this happens.”
• • •
We spent time this week recalling 9/11 — but we are the generation that recalls it in some way each week.
Eventually — in about eight decades — memories of it will start to fade. But for us that day 18 years ago remains as fresh as yesterday.
Our community is one many New York and New Jersey residents find when it comes to retirement — and former firefighters, EMTs and police officers are among them.
We all were changed in different ways by that day — but they are in our thoughts. What they experienced and how it impacted them few of us could comprehend.
They tend to be apprehensive talking about it.
Nokomis resident Michael Busso attended his first 9/11 memorial Wednesday at Patriots Park. It was time, he said.
The former Queens resident was a New York City police officer that day, helping as chaos reigned in the city — and country. He hopes young people start taking part in the remembrances so they understand what happened.
Venice Police Department service aide Willie Acosta was with the NYC Fire Department as an EMT at the time.
“Just don’t forget us,” he simply told the crowd at Patriots Park, pointing at the names of hundreds of police, firefighters and port authority workers who died that day as they fought the first battle in the war on terrorism.
• • •
For what it’s worth, you might want to check out “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday and Wednesday night.
North Port resident Emanne “EB” Beasha, 10, is competing in the finals.
Full disclosure: I was the North Port Sun editor when EB’s grandmother called and told me about this voice coming from the then-7-year-old. She was set to sing the national anthem at a few spring training games, so there was a news hook.
We were working up a small story about her and I was trying to escort the family out the door when Emanne looked up at me and asked if I’d like to hear her sing. Not really, I thought, fearing the squeaks of a child. But polite-me beat back curmudgeon-me and I said: “Sure.”
Then, that voice that many now know took over the newsroom. Few knew she was a singer — but within seconds, everyone was entranced; some were crying; I was stunned.
Now, I won’t tell you for whom to vote ... but ... what are you? Some sort of volunteer who ridicules preschoolers and kittens?
