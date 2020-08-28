There will be a tribute to Rick Asmega, luthier extraordinaire, musician and mentor, Emmy-winning sound engineer, recording engineer and friend.
He died on July 27.
With the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, while honoring his life and achievements, the tribute will be limited to no more than 30 at any time, beginning at 4 p.m. Sept. 6 at Off The Wagon, 2107 South Tamiami Trail, in South Venice.
Attendance will be limited to no more than 30 people at any one time. In pre-pandemic times, Off The Wagon could accommodate 200 people
The 30-person limit will allow greater social distancing than the suggested 6-foot spacing for safety during the pandemic. All staff members will wear masks and all guests are asked to do the same.
The tribute will include:
• A silent auction of one of Rick’s hand-built guitars (not the one he built for Tom Petty), plus other music-related gear (bidding will also be online).
• Live music by his musician friends and those his luthier skills helped so much (Contact Bill at either 941-500-3443 or bill@liferealized.org ASAP)
• Videos and photos of Rick performing will be played and displayed.
• Food and beverages available from Off The Wagon and 3 Bridges Brewery
In lieu of flowers, Rick’s wife, Karen Hartman, has asked that donations be made to the Rick Asmega Musicians’ Scholarship Fund. Donations will also be accepted at the event.
The proceeds from the silent auction will also be donated to the Scholarship Fund in Rick’s memory.
For full details, visit: liferealized.org/events
RSVP to: admin@liferealized.org or call Judi at 941-681-8188.
