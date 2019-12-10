VENICE — Officials with Venice Aviation Society Inc. expected about 700 people walking through Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday.
David Wimberly with the group was looking forward to the event.
It had more than 20 aircraft as static displays along with Agape Flights, a missionary group based at the airport, and a flight school among those taking part.
Experimental Aircraft Association had an area—the EAA assisted with the day.
“Airports are fenced in by TSA (Transportation Security Administration) rules. It’s a good chance for citizens to see their airport,” Wimberly said. “This is the best general aviation airport in all of Florida.”
General aviation are airports that don’t have commercial flights, he said.
Among the planes at the site was a restored P-51 Mustang out of Sarasota, he said.
