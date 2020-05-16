SOUTH VENICE - A new business to help other businesses has opened up shop.
Bill Cabana is hoping to take Bill's Better Businesses nationwide, he said in a news release.
The concept combines "membership-based chapters of referral networking groups with a bartering marketplace that have proved very successful for big and small companies alike," the news release said. "The combination of the two provides a way for the small businesses to increase business, conserve cash, and reduce business expenditures especially in today's economy."
Bill Cabana, who has lived in Venice for more than 30 years, said he has 50 years of experience in small business - with 20 different businesses of his own.
"I know the problems business owners face when trying to operate their businesses, to acquire new customers, to increase their effectiveness in what they do, and to do it on a tight budget. Especially for home-based businesses like I have operated," he said. "At my age, huge salaries and luxurious offices are not my desire. I want to leave a legacy of having helped others who are struggling like I have. With this new business, I am going to achieve that goal.”
The news release states the concept is "great for companies that have branches or outside sales people. ...In today's economy BBB's new concept represents a new paradigm and wave of the future," the news release states.
For more information, visit www.billsbetterbusinesses.com
