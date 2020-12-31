VENICE — As vaccinations against COVID-19 get underway in Venice this week, the most important story of the year may be one of the last ones of 2020.
The year opened up with cliches of seeing 20/20 but everything went out of focus in early March when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the Venice Gondolier and Daily Sun at Sarasota Doctors Hospital.
That story, in the print edition on March 3, became the capstone for dozens of stories about coronavirus and how it impacted the community — and world — in 2020.
COVID-19 led to the closings of beaches, schools and businesses for weeks, months or forever. Since the first report of a case in Sarasota County on March 1, a total of 502 have died of the disease in county hospitals and long-term health care facilities.
In Florida, more than 21,600 have died of it; in the United States, more than 335,000.
The stories spawned by COVID included businesses initially closed, then their slow reopening with masks encouraged — and then for a short time enforced through a local ordinance. There was a couple who were verbally accosted for wearing masks at an Osprey eatery. CoolToday Park attempted to host, and then canceled, the graduations for Venice and North Port high schools.
Numbers of COVID started to spike in June and were called “uncontrolled” in Florida in July. Sarasota County Schools purchased 42,000 desk screens and reopened school on Aug. 31 — the latest they could under a mandate from Gov. Ron DeSantis.
By early fall, protesters were railing against a mask ordinance the city of Venice enacted — and after DeSantis made it clear there wouldn’t be punishments for anyone cited. Cases again started creeping up although deaths seemed to slow because of advances in treatment through the year.
And this week, vaccines started in the county — with Dec. 29 being the first day they were available to anyone over the age of 65.
Other major stories of 2020 included:
• Amazon made a surprise announcement Jan. 17 of a 120,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center along Commerce Drive near Interstate 75 and Jacaranda Boulevard just outside Venice city limits. That facility — called a Last Mile Distribution Center — is already open.
That opening was followed months later with the announcement that Tervis is closing and consolidating its North Venice facility. On June 1, it said it will shutdown the facility just off Interstate 75 in part because of what it learned due to the pandemic — that much of its work can be done remotely.
• There were two upsets in area elections. School Board member Eric Robinson, who had a habit of clashing with other board members, was ousted in August. Despite being outspent by $180,000 in the Sarasota County Schools Board race, newcomer Tom Edwards bested Robinson, a longtime GOP activist and School Board incumbent.
In Venice, newcomer Brian Kelly surprised longtime city politicos with a win over former City Council member and local activist Bill Willson in the November balloting.
• On June 2, an EF0 tornado ripped across a portion of Venice, damaging Wellfield Park and at Venice Commons shopping center. The estimated peak wind was 78 mph and had a path length of .62 miles with a maximum path width of 75 yards, according to the National Weather Service.
• In September, the new Venice Police Department opened and work is underway for a new Venice Fire Station on the island. The fire station work also includes improvements to City Hall. The city also took over EMT services from the county in the fall of 2020.
• A Venice teenager was arrested in December after being involved in a fatal car crash in August along Alligator Alley/Interstate 75 that killed a Venice High School student. Gaven Lee Kreuser was 17 at the time of the crash and is charged with vehicular homicide; reckless driving causing serious bodily injury; operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license causing death; and driving a motor vehicle without a driver’s license causing serious bodily harm. Wyatt J. Grich, 15, of the 1000 block of Acadia Road in Venice, was killed while the four other teens in the car were injured.
• A bizarre death by suicide took place May 18 when Randy Dull, 60, of Nokomis, stabbed himself outside Publix along East Venice Avenue. He was being confronted for allegedly shoplifting at the time. Police attempted to render aid, but he was later pronounced dead at Venice Regional Bayfront Health. Friends of his noted he had mental health struggles through the years.
The year in review:
Business
• Lucky’s Market had planned to open in 2020 in Venice at Jacaranda Plaza, but when the business went belly-up in late 2019, Aldi won a bid to take over that location. Aldi is expected to open in early 2021.
• Another 1,675 homes were announced for West Villages, which, during 2020, was largely rebranded as Wellen Park. The late April announcement of the new name came with some consternation from some community members.
Wellen Park would also become a hotbed of controversy in 2020 with an effort to deannex from North Port and a lawsuit launched against North Port’s mayor for allegedly listening in on what was called a private online meeting. Those residents seeking a deannexation — the process is underway in 2021 — received a countersuit in September from Wellen Park builders stating the litigation could hurt their sales.
A massive lake project is underway with Downtown Wellen to eventually join the rest of the community later in 2022, officials say.
• A longtime Pizza Hut, a Denny’s and AMF Bowling Alley in Venice shuttered while a second Culver’s opened.
• There was a changing of the guards, of sorts, at Sharky’s in 2020. Sharky’s co-founder Mike Pachota announced to the Venice City Council that his son, Justin, would be taking over as president of the company. The company, Venice Pier Group, would later go on to win Business of the Year for Hospitality from the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
• Karen Fordham left her job as CEO of Venice Regional Bayfront Health in August for undisclosed reasons.
Weather
• A record number of hurricanes developed in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico during 2020. For the most part, the region skirted any damage and there were never reasons for evacuations.
• However, Hurricane Eta — which went north along the Gulf of Mexico hundreds of miles from Venice — caused huge waves Nov. 11 that pounded the shores of Venice and high winds that ripped the roof off at least one mobile home park residence. Winds clocked nearly 60 mph out from Venice Municipal Airport. A roof came off a mobile home and light pole came down at the Venice Community Center. No injuries were reported. Eta, which had struck Central America with devastation, would make landfall far north of Tampa as a tropical storm.
Police
• A child pornography suspect died after being released from custody and walking in front of a semi-truck on Interstate 75 in February. Gerald Nicolas, 65, had said “What a bummer” when he was confronted by authorities about the files.
• A Nokomis man being evicted was charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at the Palm & Pines Mobile & RV Park in October. David Peter White, 82, allegedly shot and killed Linda Swigger, 52, an employee of the park.
• A Port Charlotte man allegedly shot and killed a woman in October while she sat in her vehicle at at BB&T Bank, 160 Pointe Loop Drive in South Venice. William Robert Tollard, 47, is charged with a single count of murder. The victim was not identified under Marsy’s Law.
• Questions remain after the October disappearance and death of Tracey Lynn Rieker, 44, of Venice. Her body was recovered from a sunken vehicle in North Venice’s Toscana Isles about 10 days after she went missing from her home. Authorities have said it appears accidental, but are awaiting autopsy results.
Politics
• Sarasota County Schools hired in a new superintendent who immediately had to work through COVID-19 ramifications.
• Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod apologized to constituents after a video surfaced on social media showing him interfering with a police traffic stop involving a Black man. Feinsod spoke about racism at an event minutes earlier in Venice when he witnessed the situation and said he was “curious” about what transpired. The man was being given a citation for driving while his license is suspended.
• Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight stepped down after eight years on the job. His second-in-command takes over the first week of January, while Knight has a new job as CEO of First Steps.
Culture
• Venice made lists of “best” and “safest” place to live again in 2020 while the Venice Regional Bayfront Health also received an A from the Leap Frog health care grades. Siesta Key’s beaches were named best in the nation, after falling from the No. 1 spot for a year.
