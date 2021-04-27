Florida’s gasoline prices have slipped to a seven-week low - and the area has the least expensive gas, according to AAA.
On Monday, the auto club’s data revealed the average price for unleaded gasoline in Charlotte County was $2.67 per gallon, compared with the highest gasoline prices which were seen in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, at $2.94.
Gas prices in Venice and the area on Tuesday were at $2.65 as a low and $2.79 as a high.
In North Port, the lowest gasoline prices Monday were at the Walmart and Circle K — $2.57 per gallon of regular unleaded, followed by the 7-Eleven at Sumter Blvd., and Shell and RaceTrac stations, at $2.59.
In Port Charlotte, the cheapest gasoline — $2.55 per gallon — was seen at the Murphy gas station on Kings Highway.
Prices in the area are slipping further, with Charlotte County stations selling gas in a range of $2.55 to $2.65.
Statewide, Florida drivers are paying some 12 cents less than what drivers paid in late March, when the state average reached its highest price this year — $2.91 per gallon of regular unleaded, announced AAA. As of Monday, the state average was $2.79.
AAA’s latest data showed Sarasota County’s average price of $2.77 was 12 cents below the state’s average, and DeSoto County’s average price of $2.78 was a penny below the state average.
Charlotte County was about 13 cents below the state average.
Consumers can possibly expect to see prices fall even lower, said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA.
“As it stands right now, the state average has another 10 cents to fall before it catches up to where it should probably be, based on wholesale gas prices. So it wouldn’t be a surprise to see gas prices keep trending lower in the next couple weeks.”
