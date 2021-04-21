The first person-to-person American Association of University Women in more than a year felt like a group hug.
More than 80 women assembled at Maxine Barrett Park. They enjoyed a bag lunch from Obees compliments of the club. Most of all the smiles and chatter showed the highlight of being together in person was catching up with friends on family news.
Vice President Susan Farstrup brought her handy whistle and used it to get the attention of the group.
Retiring President Kathleen Pickering got right down to business calling for committee reports. Communications Chair Judith Houston presented the group with a “Hot off the Press,” Venice Branch Report. It was clear committees kept up with its member focused meetings that included news and guest speakers like art historian Baila Miller.
Through its scholarship fund and donations, the group presented scholarships at a virtual meeting to Marjorie Batista, Sasha Celestin, Mariah Guinart and Heidi Tinney. This year’s annual AAUW sponsored Tech Trek will be virtual.
While working through changes and stumbling blocks, it was clear this group of AAUW members is dedicated to continuing the mission of advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy.
On a personal note
At the AAUW luncheon meeting, Carol Newnam was introduced as a past president having served in 1997. Her introduction made this columnist smile. I remember covering AAUW events when Carol was the Venice president, then when she served as xtate president. There was a lovely convention in Sarasota.
It warms my heart to know I’ve had the joy of reporting the work AAUW does in this community blessing lives with their scholarships and community outreach for a long time. Members have become new old friends.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Kathleen Pickering. After serving several terms as president of the Venice American Association of Women she was happy to turn over the leadership of the group. Over her time as president Kathleen led the group through two different terms.
Year One included a tea and scholarship luncheons and monthly meetings. Year Two included Zoom meetings and new plans and a new normal. Through it all, Kathleen held the group together with the focus on their objectives. She is a perfect example of a leader’s tenacity and spirit.
Kathleen Pickering is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.