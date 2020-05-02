Very quietly, through social media, the word has gotten out about Hot Meal Friday in Nokomis.
Paradise Grill’s Mary Beth Hansen came up with the idea to give away free hot meals.
Her friend, Kay Kropac, owner of Cafe Venice, joined the effort after hearing about it as a way to give back to the community during the pandemic.
“The outpouring of generosity for our community meal giveaway has been overwhelming. Businesses, friends and employees all have donated time, money and product to Paradise Grill,” Hansen said.
“We’ve handed out 3,600 meals so far,” she said.
Kropac said the previous Friday’s effort was successful despite pouring rain. It was even moreso on Friday, with sunny skies, a cool breeze and a steady flow of arriving vehicles ready for Hot Meal Friday.
A portion of the parking lot in Nokomis Village, anchored by Publix Supermarket, was set aside for the weekly event. It meant Cafe Venice, which has no parking lot at its downtown Venice location, could participate.
Paradise Grill, located in Nokomis Village, at 1091 Tamiami Trail N. in Nokomis, fed around 900 people with to-go containers on Friday.
On the menu was hot chicken, a veggie, chili, a drink, chips and toilet paper.
“How many?” rang out the staff, who were volunteering their time for the cause.
“We see all kinds stopping by,” Kropac said. “They’ll take two to four meals usually. One person came around just for the toilet paper. Two guys came by on bicycle last week. They said it was their first meal in a week. We even have people stop by just to donate money without taking any food. People come by from the trailer park and order six meals to take back to their neighbors who don’t get out much.”
The Nokomis Fire Department stopped by one Friday. So did Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller, who ordered 20 meals for his officers to distribute to shut-ins they check on regularly.
There’s a donation jug with proceeds used toward buying food for the following week.
Hansen said she will continue Hot Meal Friday for the time being, even though restaurants were given the OK to reopen at 25% capacity beginning next week.
Cafe Venice reopens Tuesday; Paradise Grill reopens Wednesday.
