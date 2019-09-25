Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
Gulf Shores Realty is giving away free 1,500 custom designed T-Shirts at the Venice Beach Party on Saturday. The giveaway starts at 3 p.m. with the opening and the event lasts until sunset.
This annual free party features live music, food and drink vendors staged by Venice MainStreet.
The shirts feature original artwork from Gemini Apparel created specifically for this year’s event.
“We simply wanted to say thank you to the community for making us the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce 2019 Business of the Year, ” Wayne Welsh said.
Gulf Shores Realty shirts cannot be purchased or reserved and were gone in about an hour last year.
Yard sale
The first Sunrise Yard Sale takes place from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday Sept. 28 at CoolToday Park. Look for treasures while enjoying food, beverage and live music. Tiki Bar opens at 11 a.m. Admission is $5 a carload.
Venice Trolley Tour
Trolley tours of Historic Venice sponsored by Venice Heritage from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 5. It departs from Venice Museum, 351 Nassau Street. Tickets $25 from Collectors Gallery & Framery, 114 S. Nokomis Ave.
Historical Dinner
Knights of Columbus Historical Charitable Dinner & Dance at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Knights Hall, 512 Substation Road, Call Linda Kent 941-408-4902.
Correction
The photo caption accompanying Sunbug store renovations report should have been; Displaying one of the new style cover-up swimsuit tops with the matching sleek skort mini-pants is held by Norhala Houck owner of Sunbug at 141 W. Venice Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.