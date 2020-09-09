SARASOTA — The Florida Center for Early Childhood is launching the “Achieve 100 Challenge” in an effort to “raise $100,000 for local families and children whose needs have intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said in a news release.
Participants, whom the center is deeming “Achievers,” will commit to “completing 100 of an activity of their choosing — whether it’s walking 100 miles, doing 100 random acts of kindness or trying 100 different new recipes — in 100 days or less,” the news release states.
They set their own fundraising goals, share the story and chronicle the journey, the news release states.
“While we’ve all had to make adjustments in our lives, families that were already struggling have been deeply affected by this pandemic,” said Kristen Theisen, chief development officer for The Florida Center. “Taking the Achieve 100 Challenge is a way for the community to get involved in helping these families move forward.”
Prizes are set for most successful and creative challenges. They will be highlighted on a virtual Winter Benefit set for Friday, Dec. 4.
That event will be available on several social media sites.
“This campaign is something that the whole community can engage in,” said Kathryn Shea, CEO of The Florida Center, in the news release. “We could all use a little motivation to reach a goal, and there’s no better incentive than helping families in need.”
To learn more about the Achieve 100 Challenge, visit www.achieve100.FUN. For more information about the Florida Center for Early Childhood, call 941-371-8820 or visit www.thefloridacenter.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.