NOKOMIS — A man who shouted about white supremacy and then knocked out a female bartender at a Nokomis restaurant is facing an additional charge.
Nicholas Aaron Schock, 36, of Wauchula, was hit with an indecent exposure charge, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday. A video that’s gone viral on the internet shows Schock’s pants unbuttoned and unzipped as he yelled while people enjoyed their dinners and drinks at the popular waterfront spot.
Schock also faces battery and disturbing the peace.
“He remains in custody today at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility on $105,000 bond,” wrote sheriff’s spokesperson Megan Krahe in a press release.
The incident occurred at 3 p.m. Friday at Pop’s Sunset Grill in Nokomis in the 100 block of Circuit Road.
“He came in the entrance and was spouting some irate hate dialogue and pumping his fist,” Pop’s General Manager Stephanie Brown said Sunday.
He hadn’t been served anything at the restaurant, she noted.
A worker at Pop’s immediately approached him from her job as a bartender, trying to defuse the situation.
According to the probable cause affidavit from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said he was yelling about President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and — according to one witness — said he was “going to kill everyone in the establishment,” along with bragging he had “killed n------.”
Several witnesses said he lay down on the ground and exposed himself.
Brown said authorities were already being called about the situation.
“The Aryan Nation will rule the world,” he can be heard saying on the video, laughing.
Another man tries to help Schock leave.
“Hey, we have children in here,” the bystander said.
“I don’t give a f---,” Schock replies. “Call Donald Trump.”
Then he wanders back toward the bar.
“And then we thought he was maybe leaving,” Brown said. “He took two steps and turned around. At that time (the bartender) came back out because of her patrons and that’s when he hit her.”
Co-workers and people who had moments earlier been enjoying a late lunch jumped onto the suspect and held him down.
The bartender was allegedly struck more than once and was on the ground for more than 30 seconds, entangled with the suspect, the video shows.
“As soon as he struck our bartender, he was quickly apprehended by our owner, staff and patrons,” Brown said. “It took quite a few people to restrain him until the police showed up.”
