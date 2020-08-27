VENICE — Each time the Venice City Council members were scheduled to discuss requiring people to wear masks in the city, they were flooded with emails on both sides of the issue.
The pro-mask side won Tuesday, with the Council voting 4-3 to impose a mask requirement for 30 days — albeit one with a lot of exceptions.
Given the heat the issue generated, it’s not surprisingly the vote didn’t stanch the flood of comments, though it did reduce it to a trickle.
Mask supporters conveyed their thanks via email after Tuesday’s vote, though none as succinctly as Deb Kelly, who had been a vocal advocate of the ordinance.
“Dear City Council,” she wrote. “Thank you. Respectfully, Deb Kelly.
Crystal Allan was a bit wordier.
”I wanted to thank you for your support of the mask ordinance for Venice,” she wrote. “While I understand some of the negative issues of the mask ordinance (can it be policed, etc.) but the biggest positive is that it gives mask wearing the gravitas and legitimacy that a mere ‘suggestion’ does not. It was the right thing to do.”
The “suggestion” she referred to was an unenforceable resolution that preceded the ordinance.
Jackie Mineo had also backed the ordinance previously.
“Thank you all for bringing a mask ordinance to Venice,” she wrote. “I congratulate you on your clear-headed decision and for sticking it out through the long process it took.”
The Council members also got thanks from officials at Sarasota Memorial Hospital who had urged the adoption of the ordinance.
“On behalf of our entire staff and the people who entrust us with their care, we thank you for passing a local mask ordinance,” they wrote. “The safety precautions each of us takes today will help protect all of us living on the Suncoast.”
Council Member Helen Moore called the letter “impactful” on Tuesday and was the fourth vote to approve the ordinance, along with Mayor Ron Feinsod and Council members Rich Cautero and Mitzie Fiedler.
Not everyone was on board with the decision, however.
Beth Donofrio, a Venice High teacher, wrote the Council voted to treat people the way she had seen elementary school students treated in a training session.
“Your actions voting in favor of a mask rule clearly show you do not respect nor trust the citizens of Venice to continue to act responsibly of their own volition and to continue to assess the situation and respond appropriately,” she wrote. “You are not behaving in a culturally responsive manner.”
With COVID-19 cases declining in the county, the Council should repeal the ordinance now, she wrote, and not wait for it to expire.
Peter Lisowski also called for the ordinance to be undone based on current data.
“Why now this mask order?” he wrote. “ALL numbers tied up with this virus are going down!”
He wrote that he had done a survey of about 150 people and “+/- 95% do not wear (unless ordered) any face coverings!”
”Believe what you want, but please stop trying to be my keeper,” he wrote.
The ordinance expires 30 days from Aug. 25 “unless otherwise extended or repealed prior to such expiration date.”
