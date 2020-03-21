VENICE — Heather Locke and her cats, Ocoee the adventure kitty, and Nola, the younger one have been hiking in several states.
This month, on a stopover in Venice, Ocoee, a snowshoe Siamese mix-breed cat, got out of Locke’s camper while it was parked at the beach parking lot north of Sharky’s at the Pier.
Residents and visitors helped look for the cat, but safe to say Locke looked harder and shared her story with the Venice Gondolier — all, seemingly to no avail.
Below is the latest report from Locke who, with Nola, is going to be on her way out of Venice.
“Hi Kim and Scott,
Just wanted to follow up... thank you Kim for posting my article in the Gondolier Saturday. Such a wonderful article. I am so grateful to you for taking in interest in my story and publishing it. I sadly have just had no luck in her showing up. In the pit of my stomach I think someone stole her. There’s just no way after 2 weeks she hasn’t been able to find her way back. In all the times we’ve explored new hiking trails she always could lead us back to the bus/ car.... I’m sick heartbroken, but I feel i have exhausted all avenues in trying to locate her. I will always have that bit of hope that maybe.. maybe through God’s hand in a miracle lead her back to me... but I’ve done all I can.
I just wanted to thank you both for helping to get that article written and i wish I could report some happy news as a result.
Thank you, sincerely.
Heather and Ocoee — the adventure kitty”
If anyone does find Ocoee, contact Locke by phone at: 857-272-1936
A companion note from someone who helped in the search:
“Hi Kim,
Thank you very much for doing the story on Heather’s kitty who is missing here on Venice Island. I understand from her that it will run on Saturday hopefully on the front page. She sent me a copy along with all the photos and I really appreciate you helping her to spread the word about this special cat.
Please also thank your colleagues at the Gondolier starting with the lady at the front desk to your classified lady to your editor. You all really came through for a stranger visiting our little town who has suffered a most unfortunate incident. To her credit and proving what a great pet mom she is, she has not given up although with each passing day the odds go down a bit.
Let’s all hope that someone has her kitty and will return her or someone knows who has her kitty and will come forward.
Thanks again,
Peg Tomanio”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.