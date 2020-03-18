VENICE - Agape Flights is having to change its routes as it looks at assisting its missionaries despite challenges from COVID-19.
Agape CEO Allen Speer noted the change in a letter Wednesday morning.
"Because Haiti is only receiving direct flights from the United States, Agape is unable to make its regular service route which includes the Bahamas and Dominican Republic," he wrote. "In order to serve our missionaries the best we can this week, our plan is to make two one-day flights."
Agape Flights is asking its volunteers to stay home "in an effort to avoid and avert any spreading of this virus."
Speer noted life and societies have been "disrupted" in many areas.
"Please rest assured that we are attempting to work through the moment by moment challenges," he wrote. "We simply ask for your prayers and understanding that in the midst of this chaos we will be wise and discerning regarding our ministry of service to all of our Missionary Affiliates throughout Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas."
He said Agape Flights "expresses its deep concern and sympathy for all who are affected, especially to those in parts of the world where this challenge is being most acutely felt. We express our deep regret at the fatalities that have occurred."
He urged people pay attention to health and travel advisories.
"We urge everyone to show care and regard for one another by looking out for each other, especially for the elderly and the most vulnerable in the community," he wrote. "If ever there was a time for prayers and supplications, this is such a time."
