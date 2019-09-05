VENICE - The phone rings continuously. More than 20 boxes are repeatedly being filled. More supplies are stacked outside. And then supplies are moved in.
Volunteers move from one area to the other in the front office of Agape Flight, working to prepare and add to the boxes.
People call wanting to know what to donate or how to volunteer. Others walk in to give a check for fuel or to sign up for a shift.
"This is the biggest response in the last five years," Agape communications manager Abby Duncan said Thursday afternoon.
Agape Flight is set to leave on its first mission to the devastated Bahamas early Friday morning with the first of what will be at least eight relief flights for the nonprofit.
Duncan said they will learn a lot from the first flight in terms of logistics and what is absolutely needed for the island country reeling from Hurricane Dorian.
They've received money to pay for their fuel and plane maintenance along with tons - literally tons - of items to help. There's generators and diapers and nonperishable food and toothpaste.
"We've got 1,000 of these 'Blessing Buckets' in Friday. They are everything someone would need for a short period of time," Duncan said.
The Blessing Buckets include some food, a few bottles of water, basic hygiene supplies, a flashlight and other items for survival.
A group called God's Pit Crew from Virginia came with an 18-wheeler Thursday with more items and PGT Custom Windows + Doors donated as well.
"They were a huge blessing to us and to the Bahamas," Duncan said of the generators and other products brought.
Gaden and Sharon Thomas drove from Sarasota to hand over a check and some food and cleaning supplies purchased for the Agape Flight mission.
"We're Christians," Gaden Thomas said, explaining his reasoning for the donations. "How can you sit there this morning and eat your oatmeal and know that some people don't have a roof over their head and do nothing?"
To him, the money and products were something he gave without a second thought.
As cars drove into the Agape Flight building along Airport Road in Venice, Sharon Thomas was enthralled with what was taking place.
"It's very overwhelming what they're doing here," she said.
The biggest response from the community for Agape was after the 2010 Haitian earthquake. But Duncan said many people were responding to help the Bahamas for a few different reasons. Many Floridians travel to vacation in The Bahamas; others have friends or family there and everyone in the last week watched as Hurricane Dorian churned through the Atlantic Ocean toward the state.
"It was so close it could have been us," Duncan said.
The nonprofit will send one or two flights a day with its two planes and may team up with other groups as well. While people will keep donating in the short term, the work to help the Bahamas recover has barely started.
"It's not a sprint, it's a marathon," she said. "It's not going to be over in the blink of an eye. The reality is the people in the Bahamas are going to be rebuilding for years to come."
The word Agape is from the New Testament to describe "God's unconditional love," according to the group. It normally departs every week for mission trips between Haiti, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean locations, including The Bahamas.
"We want to deliver hope and we want to deliver the love of Christ," she said.
Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
