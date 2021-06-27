NORTH VENICE — Ajax Paving Industries out of North Venice was named a finalist for the 2020 National Asphalt Pavement Association Community Involvement Award.
“NAPA members strive for excellence beyond constructing high-quality asphalt pavements,” NAPA said in its announcement. “The two categories of the Operational Excellence Awards — Asphalt Operations Safety Innovation and Community Involvement — recognize a company’s commitment to operations that make them good contractors, good industry ambassadors, and good neighbors,” NAPA Chairman James Winford said in a news release.
It was lauded for its projects that included work at Myakka River State Park where employees donated 100 hours to help with plant and weed control in August, 2020; followed in September by a project to collect money and supplies for The Brotherhood Ride, the news release said.
The Brotherhood Ride is a 500-mile bike ride that honors fallen emergency first responders.
It also held a charity golf tournament, raising $66,500 for area food banks, homeless shelters along with other groups impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the year, it participated in the Centerstone’s Lifestory Suicide Prevention Virtual 5k/10k Walk/Run and had a “Fill That Truck” Thanksgiving Food Drive, collecting about 21,042 pounds of food, the news release said.
“Ajax Paving takes pride in giving back to the communities, we live and work in,” said Quality Control Engineer Alfredo Castro said in the news release. “We do not want to be strangers to our communities and make efforts to educate, engage and give back to local businesses, charities and organizations.”
