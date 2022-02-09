VENICE — The City Council moved halfway Tuesday toward legalizing possessing and drinking alcohol on city beaches. But it did so over vigorous objections from Council Member Mitzie Fiedler.
Chris Johnson, who operates Jetty Jack’s at the South Jetty, and Brian and Justin Bloomquist, who hold the Pilot House concession at Venice Beach, asked the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board last month to recommend the city allow sales of beer and wine at their establishments.
A draft ordinance that would accomplish that, but also make other changes to city policy on alcohol on the beaches, was on Tuesday’s agenda.
That didn’t sit right with Fiedler, who said the board hadn’t brought the subject up in its annual report to the Council, so it had moved forward on a policy matter without approval.
And there was a lack of data for the Council’s consideration, she said: nothing about any potential economic impact, nothing from the police department about enforcement of the existing ordinance.
“This, I believe, has been too hastily done,” she said.
None of her colleagues lined up behind her, however.
No one else expressed a need for more information or a concern that the Parks Board had overstepped its authority in recommending the ordinance.
“I think we should vote on what is in it rather than how it got here,” Mayor Ron Feinsod said.
If adopted, the ordinance would allow the possession and consumption of beer, wine and other alcohol on the city’s beaches and at the South Jetty and Fishing Pier from a half hour before official sunrise to a half hour after official sunset.
Holders of a city cafe permit and a state license would be allowed to sell alcohol.
Both businesses were only asking for permission to sell beer and wine, which is what the county allows and what the Bloomquists have at their concessions at the North Jetty and Nokomis Beach.
The proposed ordinance should come back for second reading and a vote at the Feb. 22 Council meeting. If adopted, it would go into effect immediately.
Other business
On Tuesday the Council also:
• Heard a request from Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County to release the city’s restrictions on the two-acre parcel at 749 Knights Trail Road so it can be sold and Habitat’s share of the proceeds used to build affordable housing. The Council directed City Manager Ed Lavallee to report back on the value of the property and potential city uses for it.
• Heard Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly financial report.
• Heard a presentation from Historical Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer on historic preservation incentives.
• Discussed clarifying the Council’s role in receiving reports from its advisory boards.
• Adopted a resolution supporting the continuation of the county’s 1-cent sales surtax.
• Approved the city’s surtax projects list for Fiscal Years 2025-39.
• Voted to accept utilities and improvements in Vicenza Phase 2.
• Voted to accept the developer’s final payment bonds from Arcata Del Sol LLC.
• Appointed Roger Effron to the Citizens Advisory Committee for School Facility Planning.
• Recognized Bob and Susan Hebert for 20 years of organizing the Holiday Parade.
• Swore in new firefighter/paramedic Jasmine Diaz; firefighter/EMT Daniel Sremba on his promotion to lieutenant/EMT; Lt. Kyle Hartley on his promotion to Administrative Battalion Chief-Logistics; and EMS Division Chief Nathan McManus on his promotion to assistant chief.
• Presented a 15-year service award to Chase Banyas, Mechanical Systems supervisor.
• Presented a 40-year service award to Bob Moroni, Solid Waste/Recycling superintendent.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.