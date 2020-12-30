VENICE — The activity around Jacaranda Plaza Shopping Center on U.S. 41 Bypass, suggests 2021 has a much brighter future as 2020 comes to an end.
Aldi will soon open at the plaza.
“We are excited to confirm we plan to open a new store in Venice, located at 1687 S. Tamiami Trail, in 2021,” said Matt Thon, Haines City division vice president for Aldi. “In the meantime, Aldi shoppers can visit our newly renovated Port Charlotte store at 1391 Tamiami Trail or the Aldi store at 1235 N. Tamiami Trail in Nokomis.”
For more than 40 years, Aldi U.S. has continued its same guiding principle, ensuring great quality should not come at a high price, but at everyday low prices. More than 90 percent of the groceries offered are under Aldi exclusive brands.
Founded 1961 in Germany by the Albrecht family, the first Aldi store opened as the first discounter in the world. Today headquartered in Batavia, Illinois, Aldi now has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states. Employing more than 25,000 people, they continue steadily growing since opening the first U.S. store in Iowa in 1976.
A Publix supermarket anchored Jacaranda Plaza Shopping Center until the early 2000’s at 1667 U.S. 41 Bypass South. Following closure, it was replaced by L.A. Fitness Center which closed in June 2019. The southern portion of the center was home to a large K-Mart superstore until November 2009 when the blue lights went out as the owners closed several stores following the great recession.
The property remained empty until 2016 when owners of the center, Benderson Development of Sarasota announced its acquisition of the store for $4,555,000. Upgrading the whole property in 2018 they announced they were bringing Lucky’s Market as the new anchor.
Those intentions were short-lived when Lucky’s Market announced a few months later that the supermarket chain was liquidated. After liquidation, it was announced Aldi would take over the property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.