SOUTH VENICE — For more than a decade, residents have waited for a replacement after the closing of a Publix at Jacaranda Plaza.
April 1 will end that waiting.
A new Aldi will have its grand opening that morning, but this time, it will be a low-key affair.
“Our first store opening in Venice will offer customers choice and convenience in how they shop," said Matt Thon, Haines City division vice president for Aldi. "Grocery delivery will be available once the store opens, and starting mid-April, customers will be able to pick-up groceries at the store via curbside. Shoppers can visit shop.aldi.us to learn more and place orders,” he said.
He said opening day activities are being "pared back" out of abundance of caution in COVID-19 days.
“Our goal is not to draw large crowds at store openings but rather focus on what we do best, which is providing fresh, quality groceries in a safe and convenient shopping environment," Thon said. "We made this decision because the safety of our customers’ and employees' is our top priority.”
He said the company is proud of its expansion.
“Opening new stores allows us to provide even more shoppers convenient access to fresh, high-quality groceries at unbeatable prices. We look forward to serving the Venice community at our newest location for many years to come,” he said.
It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aldi is in the expanding Jacaranda Plaza at 1687 S. Tamiami Trail near Marshalls.
The new facility is part of the company’s $5 billion investment opening approximately 100 new and remodeled stores across the country this year.
The stores are designed for simplicity and efficiency. Stocked with food and household essentials and typically smaller for ease of navigation inside than competitors. The stores are optimized to provide the cleanest and safest shopping environment, according to the business.
Known as private-label pioneers, the Aldi business model is intentionally designed to offer customers high-quality products with more than 90 percent exclusive brands, guaranteed as good as, or better than national brands.
