VENICE - Mother's Day might be a little different this year, but florists want you to know that you can still send mom that bouquet of flowers.
The $100 million industry had sales drop by 80% to 90% the first weekend of quarantine since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued the stay-at-home order in early April.
As restrictions start to lift, and orders return, sales this year are still down by 40% compared to a normal Mother's Day, according to David Register, the executive vice president of FernTrust, a cooperative of cut foliage growers.
A majority of the losses come from a lack of orders from churches and nursing homes, which typically order on a weekly basis, according to Robert Tucker, executive director of Florida State's Florists' Association.
"Although Easter was a good floral holiday for most florists, they did not see the large orders for palms, Easter lilies and blooming plants," Tucker said.
Most growers rely on the profits they make between April and Mother's Day to carry them through the year.
“The last two years in our industry were really great and it all came to a screeching halt,” Register said. “We were just recovering from two years of devastating hurricanes. This has set us back again and made our future very uncertain.”
However, Tucker is hopeful that Mother's Day will bring "record numbers" this year.
"Mother's Day is booming," Tucker said. "With all the exposure on social media of the advantages of plants in the home, sales have sharply increased."
But even as some florists struggle with consistent sales, they still have lots of product, and are just switching gears.
"Florists in general adapt to most situations rather quickly. It's what we do every day," Tucker said. Most florists are changing their websites to reflect their additional products and operating more as an e-commerce business since their retail spaces are closed to the general public.
"It is not much different than the way we have been operating as a business for many years now," Tucker said. "The only difference is the precautionary methods we must follow to ensure contact-free delivery."
"The industry is still working and using social distancing, face masks and other measures to meet regulatory standards for a safe working environment," said University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension commercial horticulture agent Karen Stauderman. "The labor workforce is still intact and delivery capabilities are okay too."
The five most common Mother's Day flowers are tulips, orchids, carnations, peonies and roses, according to the Farmers' Almanac.
"Any flowering plant, outside the normal offerings, could also make a nice gift," said UF/IFAS Charlotte County extension director and horticulture agent Ralph Mitchell. "As a kid, I would always buy my mother a rose plant which we would plant in the yard after Mother’s Day each year."
“When you’re stuck at home and can’t go anywhere and do anything, can’t see your family and give them a hug — send them flowers from a local flower shop,” Register said. “There is no better way to say that you care about somebody than by sending them flowers.”
