SARASOTA – Ryan Beaman has been promoted to senior director of operations for All Faiths Food Bank after an extensive national search.
Beaman has been with the organization since 2014, joining as manager of the Mobile Farm Market and promoted in 2017 to director of food resource management, according to a news release.
In his new job, he is responsible for overseeing planning and logistics involved for its a fleet of trucks, managing its warehouse and coordinating with about 200 community partners and programs for the Food Bank’s network.
It works in Sarasota County and DeSoto County.
“With almost 20 years of experience in the food industry – nearly eight of those years with us – Ryan brings enthusiasm and a collaborative spirit to the job,” All Faiths CEO Sandra Frank said in the news release. "We look forward to his continued success as we work together to end hunger in our community.”
Beaman has been a nutrition specialist with USDA at Florida Atlantic University and a a food service specialist (area supervisor) for School District of Manatee County.
For more information, call call 941-379-6333 or visit online at www.allfaithsfoodbank.org.
