Gran Paradiso fundraising committee member Carole Myles colors in the thermostat chart in February indicating 65% of the goal raised at a fundraiser in Gran Paradiso to help All Faiths Food Bank. The Food Bank recently received another large donation from three other organizations as well.

SARASOTA — All Faiths Food Bank is receiving more grants and support to help through COVID-19.

The organization recently annonced it had received:

• $5,000 from JPMorgan Chase & Co in support of COVID-19 response efforts

• $7,500 from Ameriprise Financial in support of the Mobile Pantry program

• $20,000 from Isermann Family Foundation in support of the Backpack program

The Chase funds are in suport of the COVID-19 response of All Faiths; the Ameriprise grants are for the Mobile Pantry program and the Isermann foundation money will help the All Faiths Backpack program, it said.

“Mobile Pantries ... provide access to fresh produce, meats and groceries to those in need, and the Backpack Program which provide students with bags of nutritious snacks over the weekends and holidays,” it said in a news release.

All Faiths Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. For more information visit allfaithsfoodbank.org.

