SARASOTA - A New College student is working for All Faiths Food Bank to help with veterans struggling in Sarasota County.
Sarasota County is 13th out of 67 Florida counties in terms of number of veterans, All Faiths noted in a news release. There are more than 42,000 veterans in the county with a third living below the poverty line or with a disability, it noted.
"New College senior Garland Hanson is working with All Faiths to initiate an investigative analysis of food insecurity among veterans throughout Sarasota County, increase participation at All Faiths’ existing Veteran’s Pantry by working to reach new clients, and identify and develop new health care and veteran-focused organizational partnerships to expand services to benefit veterans," it said.
All Faiths has had its Veterans Food Pantry for veterans since 2014, providing a comfortable atmosphere for veterans "suffering from various disabilities, medical and mental health issues, and stigma-associated fears related to asking for help," the news release said.
More than 1,300 veterans were assisted by All Faiths Food Bank in 2019.
“We recognize that, for area veterans, there are significant gaps in services and we would like to enhance and potentially expand our work with veterans beyond our existing mobile pantry,” said Amber Lee, director of data analyst with All Faiths. “With investigative analysis to support our decision making, we also plan to develop opportunities for new healthcare partnerships, particularly with those serving veterans. We are grateful for the Arts & Humanities Internship Program, which is enabling us to benefit from Garland’s expertise and enthusiasm, with the goal of better serving area veterans.”
Hanson is majoring in psychology. After graduation, she is considering working toward a master’s degree in social work.
For more information, visit allfaithsfoodbank.org.
