VENICE — The summer hunger gap is a reality for about half of the 43,000 Sarasota County School students, with most of the 5,000 DeSoto County also have to cope with it.
Kids who participant in free and reduced meals in the counties have All Faiths Food Bank to assist with the summer needs.
It has done so for the last eight years with its Campaign Against Summer Hunger.
It uses fundraising to secure and then distribute food to families in need. For 2021, it teamed with Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee along with and William G. and Marie Selby Foundation and other "generous members of the community," it said.
With the help, All Faiths exceeded its $1.6 million goal to get food to at least 35,000 students and siblings during the summer.
For distribution, it works with Sarasota and DeSoto County Schools’ Food and Nutrition Services at several schools, providing backpacks filled with healthy foods, snacks along with fresh produce.
The next distributions are 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22 at Venice High School; North Port High School and Fruitville Elementary School.
For other dates and locations, visit allfaithsfoodbank.org, the news release said.
“We are so thankful for the generosity of All Faiths Food Bank and the community at-large," Sarasota County Schools’ Food & Nutrition Services Director Sara Dan said in a news release.
Dan said the district has participated in the USDA summer food program for more than 20 years.
“The supplemental help we receive from the campaign allows us to provide food resources for entire families as well, all in one place," Dan said. "Removing accessibility barriers has a tremendous impact on the wellbeing of our overall school communities during the months where food insecurity is usually the highest.”
All Faiths also provides food at 25 area schools along with Sarasota County libraries, early learning and childcare programs, school pantries and 144 mobile pantry distributions. A total of 75 sites will distribute more than 47,000 backpacks filled with food.
“When school ends, hunger begins for far too many children in our region,” All Faiths CEO Sandra Frank said in the news release. “We are so grateful to our lead investors as well as every community member who contributed to the campaign. Thanks to their generosity, tens of thousands of area children will have access to food in convenient locations throughout the summer.”
The campaign has raised awareness of child hunger and more than $12 million since it began, it said.
For more information, visit www.allfaithsfoodbank.org or call 941-379-6333.
