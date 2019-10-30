NOKOMIS — For Halloween this year, Nokomis landscape photographer Lisa Harris wanted to do something different.
She brainstormed an idea and then enlisted the help of two friends who both live near the beach.
"It was a lot of fun," Harris said. "We had a lot of laughs."
Harris, Gail Mahon and Lynn Green pulled off a picture of two witches enjoying a South Florida sunset at Nokomis Beach, complete with a pumpkin and small cauldron — filled with dry ice.
"They love to dress up for Halloween," she said of Mahon and Green. "We all love Halloween."
Harris said she used a less-populated area of Nokomis Beach for the shoot, and was pleased when some spooky-looking clouds entered the picture toward sunset.
It was different than her standard photography, she said.
"I wanted to do something more whimsical than my normal landscape photography," she said.
And she's thinking while this was the first year, it won't be the last year.
"We might be starting a new tradition," Harris said.
