Don’t write it don’t write it don’t write it don’t write it.
President Trump.
There. I wrote it.
I have opinions. I tend not to share them much but — read on, I’ll admit to a few.
But the first thing is: The opinion page is not out to get you, him or the recipe for old New Coke. We run letters to the editor that complain about President Obama, Superintendent Bowden and the editorial decisions of the Gondolier, and nobody says a thing.
But I run two letters critical of the president and it’s like I dug up the bones of your childhood puppy and put them in your soup.
Here’s the thing: The editorial page is going to offend you sometimes. Heck, it offends me sometimes. I purposely add content that I don’t agree with. It’s not a safe space for anybody. Never should be. My only requirements for a letter to the editor is that it is not an urban legend, libel or falsehood.
Now, I’d prefer letters were about area topics. It is what’s awesome about the Gondolier: We get to concentrate on local news. We have a small crew that works pretty well doing that. So we prefer columns and editorials from the area as well.
But a president is local news. We can criticize or praise him as we choose — something my daughter reminded me of the other day. She’s studying middle school civics and the First Amendment.
Generally, I avoid speaking about Mr. Trump online anymore. I was a part of a debate page for a year and it was stupid and exhausting. It’s political trench warfare. A few select friends and family know my most recent thoughts — and I leave it at that.
If you dig into my social media past, you’ll see I find him unimpressive. As the kids say, there’s receipts.
You’ll have to take my word for the first one. Back in the 1990s, I read an interview with him and my blue-collar upbringing was grossed out by his gilded penthouse. In my experience, an obnoxious display of wealth is usually a way of hiding poor habits.
And you’ll find I wrote online back in 2012, describing news he was looking to endorse someone for president. About that, I wondered “if any presidential candidate would want Donald Trump’s endorsement? I think I’d rather open a phone book for Craig, Colo., find the third person under the ‘Miller’ listing, give them a call and see if I could gain his/her endorsement ….”
And then in 2015, watching the first GOP debate, I described him as (can I say this in a newspaper?) like the band KISS: “Loud, not interesting … lots of fireworks and bedazzled codpieces.”
Context: I compared all the candidates to rock bands. Bernie Sanders was Genesis with Peter Gabriel as lead singer; nobody knew much about them but those who did were cultish about them. Hillary Clinton was Genesis with Phil Collins as lead singer; everybody knew about them and agreed it became way too prepackaged.
And then, on the night he was elected president, I wrote: “Donald Trump has been given a lot of power. I’m not sure what he’s going to do with all of his power, but he has a lot of it.”
As president, I have hoped he do what is best for the nation. At some point, I stopped worrying about what he was doing for the nation and just concentrated more on what I’m doing for it.
I’ve got a job and a family and some bland hobbies and a few extra dollars to donate to people in need, so that occupies most of my time. Complaining about a president shouldn’t occupy too much of it.
There’s a theory that a journalist who has opined on a topic (or president) can’t be fair.
Time for a quick sidebar: As I was walking into an office with my daughter in tow, an elderly woman started yelling at me. “What kind of stupid son-of-a-b____ would be so stupid as to put the flower show photos in black and white? That’s ___ and stupid.”
It was nice to meet her as well.
She had been a high-ranking member of local government and — if you didn’t figure it out — a member of the local garden club.
About a year later, she was dying of cancer. Someone said we should write a feature story about her life.
So I went to her home and spoke with her for about an hour. It was a good interview. At some point, she tried to apologize. There was no reason. The job of a journalist isn’t to hold a grudge or slant a story — it’s just to report it.
I reckon if given the chance to interview the band KISS or the writer of “The English Patient,” I could give them a fair chance to describe their careers and art. Look, I didn’t even put art in quotes. And I could do the same for President Trump or any of his passionate supporters.
The paper mainly exists to give you local news; hopefully interesting or compelling. I can’t demand anyone purchase it. It’s completely up to you.
But if you get offended by one thing in it, maybe that’s not a reason to cancel. Maybe it’s just a reminder there’s about 327 million opinions in one country. And you can add yours onto our opinion page through a letter to the editor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.