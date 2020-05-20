SARASOTA — All Star Children’s Foundation has welcomed three new professionals with expertise in childhood trauma to its clinical team.
Lisa Anaya has joined as the organization’s fourth full-time clinician.
Child welfare and behavioral health manager Jolee Grobleski has joined to serve as clinical support coordinator and develop the targeted case management program.
In addition, All Star has partnered with Dr. Sean Paul, an area-based psychiatrist whose expertise is in working with at-risk, vulnerable populations. All Star clinicians are trained in several evidenced-based treatment protocols.
While the All Star team prepares its campus to serve as home to dozens of foster children and their caregivers, they’ve been treating hundreds of children and families via its outpatient services since last April. In the past year, its clinical team, headed up by Kimberly Treharne, LMHC, has served more than 90 foster children and their caregivers. Treharne said that the organization adapted quickly to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.
“We’ve had to restructure how we continue offering these vital services,” she said. “This population is extremely susceptible to the stressors this pandemic brings. It’s All Star’s goal to continuously work on family engagement to support the growth these families have realized even while temporary circumstances are working against them.”
Treharne added that All Star clinicians are reaching out to children and their caregivers utilizing HIPAA-compliant videoconference and phone.
“In this way, our clinicians remain a vital figure in the lives of the children we treat, creating a psychologically safe place for the child and family,” she said. “By continuing to provide trauma-informed guidance, caregivers can continue to offer supportive care and work towards Care Plan goals.”
What’s next?
According to Graci McGillicuddy, All Star Children’s Foundation’s board chair, work on All Star’s new “Campus of Hope and Healing” is nearly complete.
“After years of preparing, we’re overjoyed to be able to soon welcome children into a nurturing, healing environment,” McGillicuddy said. “Each child will be welcomed to our campus with love and support and will have the best opportunities to thrive through our clinical programs, supportive community of care, and through the enrichment programs that will be available to them.”
For more information about All Star Children’s Foundation, visit allstarchildrensfoundation.org. The campus is at 3300 17th St. Sarasota.
