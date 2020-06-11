SARASOTA - Leaders with ALSO YOUTH are celebrating Pride Month, but acknowledging it "looks different this year."
But that's not a bad thing.
"While the festivals and parades are cancelled, there are still ways to safely celebrate Pride at home or at events maintaining social distancing," it said. "We're sharing some of those events, as well as other ways to celebrate. Besides, Pride goes beyond the month of June."
It also noted there are shows streaming online as a way to commemorate Pride Month, including new seasons of "Queer Eye" and "Pose" along with the documentaries, "The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson" and "A Secret Love."
It is also taking part in the Sarasota Pride Car Parade Saturday, June 13
To drive your decorated car in the parade, register at www.projectpridesrq.org/carparade
To watch, sponsors recommend making a reservation at a restaurant from an outdoor table while maintaining social distance. The procession will also take place on Facebook Live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.