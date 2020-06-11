DSC_7999.JPG (copy)

Robert Rogers and Susan Sanderson manned a table for “Friendship Centers, People helping People” in Venice Pride Fest during November. This year, ALSO YOUTH, notes, Pride Month is going to be different because of COVID-19.

SARASOTA - Leaders with ALSO YOUTH are celebrating Pride Month, but acknowledging it "looks different this year." 

But that's not a bad thing.

"While the festivals and parades are cancelled, there are still ways to safely celebrate Pride at home or at events maintaining social distancing," it said. "We're sharing some of those events, as well as other ways to celebrate. Besides, Pride goes beyond the month of June."

It also noted there are shows streaming online as a way to commemorate Pride Month, including new seasons of "Queer Eye" and "Pose" along with the documentaries, "The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson" and "A Secret Love."

It is also taking part in the Sarasota Pride Car Parade Saturday, June 13

To drive your decorated car in the parade, register at www.projectpridesrq.org/carparade 

To watch, sponsors recommend making a reservation at a restaurant from an outdoor table while maintaining social distance. The procession will also take place on Facebook Live.

