JACKSONVILLE — With COVID-19 keeping Floridians indoors, the Alzheimer’s Association has added a way for those living with Alzheimer’s disease — along with their loved ones — to gain support, according to a news release.
The nonprofit debuts a new dial-in support group concept, “offering caregivers the opportunity to receive the support and information they need without leaving home. Now, support groups that previously met in-person will be able to convene via confidential conference call lines set up by their group facilitators,” according to a news release.
“We are so pleased to announce that our statewide network of more than 200 caregiver and early-stage Alzheimer’s support groups will now be available over the phone,” said Angela MacAuley, regional leader for the Alzheimer’s Association in Florida. “While we want to ensure that our constituents are taking the appropriate steps to protect their health in these difficult times, we also want to continue to reassure them that they are not alone by opening up this new channel of support.”
About 580,000 Florida residents live with Alzheimer’s, according to the “2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures” report. About 1.2 million Florida residents providing those people with unpaid care, the report states.
“Florida ranks second in the nation for Alzheimer’s prevalence, accounting for approximately 10 percent of the United States’ total diagnosed population,” MacAuley said in the news release. “As our state is so heavily impacted by this disease, it is crucial that we continue to offer those affected the support they need – especially given the current circumstances.”
The news release notes COVID-19 poses “unique challenges to those living with dementia and their caregivers.”
“For instance, social distancing can be difficult — if not impossible — for those with late-stage dementia, and they may also need reminders to wash their hands as frequently and thoroughly as public health officials recommend,” it states.
Anyone looking to join a dial-in support group or for more information, call 800-272-3900.
