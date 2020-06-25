An online symposium hopes to bring some education to the community about Alzheimer’s and dementia during Alzheimer's Awareness Month.
Florida chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association host a free educational event June 30 for people with early-stage dementia, caregivers, professionals and the community.
"The Dementia Research Symposium: Dementia Research - A Focus on Brain Health" features experts Rebecca M. Edelmayer and Kevin Groom.
As director of, Edelmayer is director of Scientific Engagement at the Alzheimer’s Association and "leads efforts to accelerate the scientific agenda of the Alzheimer’s Association through the creation and delivery of ongoing research education," according to a news release.
Edelmayer spent more than six years at the Neuroscience and Immunology Discovery Divisions at Abbott and AbbVie as a senior scientist.
"She led a digital pathology team, conducted research and supported the development of clinical therapeutics in chronic inflammatory diseases of the nervous system and the skin," it said.
Groom is a psychologist specializing in clinical neuropsychology with the assessment of cognitive dysfunction in people who have sustained brain injury, stroke and dementia.
Topics include latest advancements in "research, dementia risk factors and brain health, clinical trials and how they work and information on the virtual brain bus program," it said.
“We all start of cognitively unimpaired but then it is possible we move into a stage of mild cognitive impairment," Edelmayer said. "This is a phase of cognitive impairment that doesn’t necessarily interfere with the activities of daily living."
Impairment of cognitive functions can move people into a "continuum where you are either starting the dementia phases of the disease this is mild dementia, moderate dementia or severe dementia," she explained.
“We believe that if we can prevent new cases of mild cognitive impairment, we will be able to prevent new cases of dementia”
The symposium is online through BlueJeans, beginning at noon June 30.
Registration is required online at crf.org or call 800-272-3900.
