VENICE — “Bikes For Future Legion Riders” Christmas party was held Saturday at the American Legion NOVEL Post 159 in Venice.
A full breakfast was served and money was raised by the Legion Riders to purchase 50 bikes that were given away at the special event.
Immediately following, they hosted a special ride to deliver toys for Toys For Tots.
