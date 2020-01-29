“American Son” by Christopher Demos-Brown addresses a topic that remains an issue in this country where “all men are created equal” — although some are more so than others.
Jamel is one of just three non-white students of his age at a fancy prep school.
His mother, Kendra Elis-Connor (Almeria Campbell) is a black women with a doctorate in psychology. His father, Scott Conner (Rod Brogran) is a white FBI agent.
Not only can they afford the tuition at the prep school but they also have given their son his first car, a used Lexus. The father is pushing him toward West Point while his mother seems to have encouraged him to find his own path perhaps in baseball or perhaps in music.
That difference is child-rearing may have been a major factor in the parents estrangement.
When Jamal fails to come home one night, his frantic mother goes to the Miami-Dade County police where she receives what she deems no help from officer Paul Larkin (Daniel Petzold) who seems to be the newest hire in the department and — white.
She is frustrated with a capital F despite the officer’s explanations of what he can and cannot say to her about her son’s whereabouts, especially after saying that his car was stopped for some reason but that he could not give her any other information.
She is frustrated by the young officer as well as by her estranged husband who has yet to show up at police headquarters. Finally she is so exasperated she loses her cool in front of Lt. John Stokes (Lawrence Evans) who is a higher ranked officer who also will not tell her what happened to her son.
That it is 4 a.m. and she has left countless messages on her son’s cellphone and is getting no help from the police nor her estranged husband leaves her angry and frustrated to the point of losing any professional demeanor she might have had given her career.
Things do not improve when the father finally appears and throws his weight around as an FBI agent — to the point of consequences un-befitting his position.
By now, those of us in the audience are feeling sad for the son who has grown up with so many mixed messages from his parents, plus the parents’ breakup. Who or what is to blame and what should these two parents have done differently that might have prevented the son’s actions which led to this crisis?
The choice of Kate Alexander as the director could not have been better. She has a knack of helping her actors to wring every nuance of their character’s personalities out without over- or under-acting.
“American Son” is the third main stage play of the winter season. It is being performed in the Gompertz Theatre.
For performance times and tickets, call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheatre.org. It plays through March 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.