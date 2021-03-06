WELLEN PARK — The Student Veterans of America of State College of Florida-Venice recently received a donation of graphing calculators.
The Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 2000 in North Port donated 10 graphing calculators to the SVA chapter, according to an SCF-Venice news release.
“SCF student veterans and dependents will be able to offset the cost of school-related expenses, as each of the TI-84 calculators cost over $100,” it noted.
In turn, the TI-84 calculators will be loaned to new students during each semester, the news release said.
“SVA works on five primary initiatives to provide the resources needed for military veterans to succeed in higher education and meaningfully contribute to civilian society: supporting campus chapters, advocacy, connecting alumni, investing in research and developing partnerships with organizations provide opportunities for deserving communities,” the news release said. “The SCF Foundation and SVA work together to provide support for student veterans at SCF. SVA chapters exist at both SCF Bradenton and SCF-Venice.”
For more information about donating, visit SCF-Foundation.org or call 941-752-5390.
