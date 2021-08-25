topical 'An Act of God' premieres on Friday STAFF REPORT Aug 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brad Wages will star as God in Venice Theatre’s “An Act of God” running from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5. PHOTO PROVIDED BY RENEE MCVETY PHOTOGRAPHY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — Venice Theatre will kick-off the 2021-2022 season with “An Act of God,” starting Friday night.“An Act of God” is based on “Daily Show” writer David Javerbaum’s book “The Last Testament: A Memoir by God” and the twitter account @TheTweetofGod.The play stars Brad Wages as God and is directed by Dennis Clark.Through witty conversation, God will reveal secrets of the Bible, changes some of the Ten Commandments and answer humankind’s questions.Even some archangels will make an appearance with God.The show will run from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5 in the Pinkerton Theatre. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays with an added 2 p.m. showing on Aug. 28.The show will be $12 for grade school students, $15 for college students and $22 for adults.For these showings, Venice Theatre will require all attendees to be masked while in the auditorium regardless of vaccination status. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Local doctor: Unvaccinated 'are the ones that are dying' Sadly, a coronavirus story is once again the most-read Sarasota County schools to require masks After 25 years, Venice fire chief retires Cops: Local business owner arrested in CARES Act fraud Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Local doctor: Unvaccinated 'are the ones that are dying' Sadly, a coronavirus story is once again the most-read Sarasota County schools to require masks After 25 years, Venice fire chief retires Cops: Local business owner arrested in CARES Act fraud Calendar
