Brad Wages as God

Brad Wages will star as God in Venice Theatre’s “An Act of God” running from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY RENEE MCVETY PHOTOGRAPHY

VENICE — Venice Theatre will kick-off the 2021-2022 season with “An Act of God,” starting Friday night.

“An Act of God” is based on “Daily Show” writer David Javerbaum’s book “The Last Testament: A Memoir by God” and the twitter account @TheTweetofGod.

The play stars Brad Wages as God and is directed by Dennis Clark.

Through witty conversation, God will reveal secrets of the Bible, changes some of the Ten Commandments and answer humankind’s questions.

Even some archangels will make an appearance with God.

The show will run from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5 in the Pinkerton Theatre. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays with an added 2 p.m. showing on Aug. 28.

The show will be $12 for grade school students, $15 for college students and $22 for adults.

For these showings, Venice Theatre will require all attendees to be masked while in the auditorium regardless of vaccination status.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments