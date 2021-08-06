WELLEN PARK — In a battle between the boots and badges, the North Port firefighters and police used all of their strength in three tug-of-war competitions.
In the end, it was the police who won two of three "wars" which gave them the battle against all of the children at the Back to School Bash on Thursday at CoolToday Park.
Ultimately, the 60 kids easily won the championship against the 10 police officers.
Then the members of the North Port Police Officer's Association, Inc. and the North Port Firefighters Benevolent Association high-fived each other and the children.
The daylong event featured nonprofits and local businesses giving away school supplies. It was sponsored by the North Port Young Professionals.
During the tug-of-war, Young Professionals raised money for the police and firefighters associations.
Culver's owner Matt Priddy spent the day giving out certificates for free food, stuffed toys and other prizes from the eatery.
"It's been fun meeting new families at this event," Priddy said.
Audience members watched 10-year-old Champ Jaxon play the guitar for more than an hour with the Champ Jaxon Band on the main stage.
"This has been such an amazing day," Young Professional member Whitney Stetler and owner of Cocoa Yoga in North Port. "For hours, kids played on the bounce houses, and dunked each other in the dunk tank, competed in the bungee jump, rock climbing wall, had their faces airbrushed and ate cold treats from Kona Ice and Mr. Ed’s ice cream truck."
Layla Parsons, 7, spent time in the dunk tank, which cooled her off most of the day.
"This was so fun," she said. "I love it. It was really fun to see the firefighters and the police pull each other back and fourth on the rope. Then a police officer and a firefighter had to go in the dunk tank and we threw balls at the target to dunk them. It was great."
The Young Professionals are having a mixer and mingle event for anyone interested from 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Buffalo Wild Wings, 18379 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
