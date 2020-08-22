Back in February, my wife and I were in Rome and stopped for a late lunch on Via Cavour across from the Forum.
Seated next to two young men, we learned they both came from South Dakota and were on their personalized version of a Grand Tour of Europe before heading back to the States to embark on post-graduation engineering careers.
One of the lads was a devout Roman Catholic, the other was utterly disinterested in religion, and we found a lot in common with both of them.
When the one said he knew a way to get us an audience with Pope Francis, I started taking closer notes.
I was my usual skeptical self, but the email address he gave us worked, and we were given an address and a time to come pick up our tickets.
The priestly person handing out the tickets told us to “remember the two B’s: barricades and babies. Stay close to the barricades and stay close to a baby,” he said.
The weather in Vatican City on the appointed day was forecast to be rain so the event was moved indoors. We arrived before daybreak, waited in a long line held back by Vatican police, were ushered with the jostling crowd into a huge building and made our way to a point midway down the sloping center of the Aula Paolo VI, or Hall of Pontifical Audiences, where we staked out two seats next to the barricades.
Seeing a Parisian family we’d met a couple of days before who had brought their little girl to Rome to be baptized in St. Peter’s, we invited them to stand near us. Barricades, check. Baby, check.
As the room slowly filled (remember pre-COVID?), a nervous energy began to build. We engaged with people seated around us who turned out to be from Europe, Africa, Asia, Central and South America. We took two 10-year-old boys under our wing who spoke French, English, and Italian to those around us. It seemed the entire United Nations was right there in four rows of plush stadium seating.
A signal of some sort, and through a cordon of security, Francis arrived and came down the center aisle to a great cheer. He smiled and waved, people cried, called out, reached toward him, handed him flowers.
When he got closer to us and saw the baby in her mother’s arms next to us, his eyes locked into a laser focus and he veered over to see the baby and speak to the family. And of course we were right there for me to snap photos and give my wife time to cover Francis’s hand with hers.
When the papal entourage made its way up front and got settled in, there were announcements and presentations in a variety of languages and call-outs to some of the groups and nationalities assembled that day. When the program was over, the church officials filtered out. But the people remained, some gathering to sing songs, others having group photos taken, still others simply standing around reveling in the charged atmosphere and remembering what they’d seen and heard and experienced that day.
A Tower of Babel? On the contrary. I remember it, and will, as a beautiful embodiment of the connections made possible by reaching across boundaries of color, creed, nationality, and religious persuasion.
Neither my wife nor I is Roman Catholic. We’re Unitarian Universalists. But there was no denying the intense energy — one might even say “the Spirit” — that we saw and felt that day.
I hope you’ll virtually visit the church, synagogue, or mosque of your choice this weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.