Editor’s note: Ron Musselman’s email address is, rlmvenice@gmail.com. The views expressed herein are solely the personal views of the author and are not intended to represent the views of the city of Venice nor the city’s Architectural Review Board.
Preserving the special architecture in Venice takes constant attention, and the home at 504 S. Nassau St. , built in 1925, is no exception.
It is one of the properties contributing to the Venezia Park Historic District.
Today, it is a pristine example of precision, symmetry, and detail; the photo below shows the home today in its full elegance. One’s first impression is of a small home with perfect mirror symmetry (except for the chimney) and details that take some time to present themselves. It wasn’t always this way.
Over the years it has been painted in various color schemes, some of which detracted from the home’s elegance, and it has at times been hidden behind tropical foliage.
Its residents have kept the basic structure intact and usually in good repair, both inside and out. What has emerged is a beautiful example of the best of Italian and other classic architectures.
The home was built in 1925 for the Johnsons, an apparently well-to-do family, since there was a separate building for household help and a garage attached to those quarters as shown in the plot plan of the original configuration.
Note also that the front (shaded) part of the house, essentially a double, mirror-symmetry set of living rooms is a bit wider than the much larger back portion of the house. This sets the front part apart visually from the back and gives the impression of a house smaller than it actually is. The front part is about one quarter of the entire main house.
In 1938, the house became home to Sonia Terry, a Russian-born Finn who had married Hungarian George Terry in New York City in 1922. While George Sr. soon moved to his large ranch in central Florida with 16-year-old George Jr., Sonia was able to provide a home here in Venice for her young son, Robert, and a niece and two nephews whose parents had died in Finland. The house was large enough to accommodate everyone, with three bedrooms and two baths, and Sonia managed quite well, having a seasoned Hawaiian-born butler and a young tutor from Massachusetts on staff, who lived in the separate quarters.
She is shown here in front of the home around 1940. As is evident from her photo, Sonia had a flair for the dramatic, and in 1950, she, along with Muriel Olds-Dundas, founded the Venice Little Theater.
Once the four children were older, Sonia’s sister Vera came from Russia to live in the apartment, displacing the butler and tutor. Sonia lived in this house until 1962.
Between 1962 and the present, at least five families called this house home, the most recent being John and Marilyn Shortill. The Shortills spent many months, much of their own labor and vision to rescue the home from the insults and neglect from some of the interim owners.
Much of the charm of this home is in the detail. One detail visible in the photo of Sonia Terry is the unpainted brick trim just under the roof. The details of this trim, called “dentils” (from “teeth”), which is more visible once painted a uniform color as in the adjacent photo, is found on structures from ancient Greece and Rome. It’s also found in many classic designs, including early American, and is even in classic American furniture.
At the corners of the house are large rectangular stones alternating in their orientation which collectively are called, “quoins.” This is pronounced “coins” and derives directly from the French word for corner, another obvious name. Quoins date from ancient Rome and found renewed use in the European Renaissance. These structures are found in numerous, mainly commercial, buildings from the early 20th century. Doorways were frequently surrounded by quoins as is the front door of this house.
One of the more gracious features of this façade are the mouldings over the windows. Note the double bead surrounding pairs of arched windows and the detailed joint between each arch as well as a horizontal extension of the moulding over each shutter.
Other details more common to the Venice Historical Precedent (VHP), which I introduced in my January 9th column, are the arched windows and entry door (seen in the lead photo), the symmetry of the façade, and the tile roof, all characteristic of Italian Renaissance architecture. The symmetry here is notable as the most strict early residential symmetry in Venice; most other early homes have an element of asymmetry.
The interior of the home is as precise and interesting as the exterior. Upon opening the front door, one is met with intersecting arches as the entry to a living room, a parlor and a wide gallery hallway. In the living room is a magnificent Moorish fireplace. The original builder brought Italian craftsmen to Venice to work on the interior of this home. The Shortills have made the color scheme of the interior harmonious, such as eliminating an earlier blue-green entry-arches color.
Over the years since Sonia Terry lived here, the house has undergone several other changes in identity, not all for the better. The photo here is from 1940, and matches the details shown in the photo of Terry. This agrees with the VHP, where window and door surrounds were a very similar color to the wall colors. This photo is of a 15-year-old house with mature landscaping: two sets of palm trees and low hedges in front. It appears that shutters are not present.
The next photo is from 1985. Most of the landscaping is gone and, as happened around this time to several commercial buildings downtown, the trim has been made very dark. With this huge contrast, one’s eye goes to a window and its shutters and stops. The whole of the design is thus broken up. Gutters have, however, been painted to match the façade color.
Then by 1995, someone had taken pity on this house and softened the window and door trim, bringing them to much less of a contrast. I love the plastic lounge chair; very much in style in 1995. Palm trees are back, unfortunately doing a good job of camouflaging the house’s design elegance. The shutters have been replaced with some that are too narrow. While the window moulding extension may not have been intended to frame shutters, if shutters are used,they should match the extensions.
By 2006, the house had yet another paint palette. This time the shutters and window trim were a slightly darker green than the wall color, the shutters were the correct width, downspouts partially hid the quoins and the window mullions were white.
Of all these variations, I feel that the current 2021 façade is the best, being truest to the original intentions and even improved, with the brick dentils painted and the rain gutters removed.
I haven’t said much yet about the very unusual servants’ quarters, to the left of the house.
This view shows the front of the quarters, which are original, and the attached garage whose door has been changed from an arched swing pair to an overhead door. This pair of buildings is set off from the original house by about 12 feet.
There was originally an arbor with vegetation and an arched entry between the two structures, shown as a narrow extension on the plot plan, presumably to screen the household staff coming and going between the structures through side doors toward the rear. Sometime after 1940 and before 1995, that space was filled with a family room with glass French doors as their façade, part of which can be seen in the photo to the left.
As can be seen from the original plot plan, the servants’ quarters are narrow (14 foot) but deep (35 foot). The garage is the only attached garage of which I’m aware from the Nolen era in Venice, albeit still not attached to the main house. Note that the façade here is reflective of the main house façade, but a bit simpler. There are no dentils, but there is a solid band at the garage roofline. The windows are the same as the main house but without the detailed surrounding moulding.
The special character of Venice has attracted both interesting architecture and people. This house, while special in its unique way, is but one of many homes here with a storied history and fascinating architecture, some more modest and some more grand. I’d like to hear from those of you with 1920s homes having interesting histories. If only the walls could talk.
Sources for this article include the 1940 U.S. Census, Venice Museum & Archives, Mark Terry (one of Sonia Terry’s grandsons), John and Marilyn Shortill, Dorothy Korwek, the city of Venice Clerk’s office and the Sarasota County Property Appraiser’s office.
