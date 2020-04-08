If there is one good thing about this COVID-19 pandemic, it is the proof of the caring people in this city, state, country and even world.
Although we all must keep our distance for the sake of everyone’s health until this virus either gives up or is brought to its proverbial knees, people are reaching out to each other via social media and possibly even a wave over the fence.
When the Spanish flu killed thousands of people in 1918, not only was there no vaccine, but also no way to really reach everyone with suggestions on what they might do to protect themselves and others.
These days, thanks to technology, not only can we get the word out to virtually everyone as to what to do to prevent or at least slow the spread of the virus, but we also can continue educating virtually everyone in school via the internet, and we can stay in touch with friends by sharing photos on Facebook and even visiting museums around the world for virtual tours.
Non-profits are being dealt a double whammy these days. Forced to close, they are losing any income they would receive from admission fees but also, in many cases, are losing money they would receive as gifts because so many people are out of work, left with no income and yet still must pay for housing, food and utilities.
People at least can seek help from agencies as well as the government but what about the animals left in cages at humane societies. Even though there are still volunteers who can go in one at a time or whatever to avoid contact with other volunteers, what about the money to pay for the food and other needs of these animals, including even the coast of maintaining the various shelters?
As she has been doing for more years than I can remember, Kathleen Cellura has added yet another cause to the list of causes she has helped with The Kathleen F. Cellura Foundation at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
Kathi, who also is known for her wonderful collection of hats, sent me an email recently about all the people who have contacted her out of concern for the animals at such places as Suncoast Humane Society.
Kathi has not been out and about as much in recent years but that has not curtailed her generous nature.
After learning the plight of the currently shuttered Suncoast Humane Society, she reached out to me to get the word out about a challenge grant that can keep the shelter in business for the next three months until things might start to return to normal.
Meanwhile, the society has lost 70 percent of its income because of the closures of its thrift stores and adoption center. That is when the Soderberg family stepped up to the plate with a $300,000 challenge. They will match any donation until that amount has been raised to cover expenses for the next few months. At this point the society has received more than $200,000 but as this pandemic goes on, getting those last dollars is likely to be increasingly difficult. If you can help, go to humane.org or call 941-474-7884.
There is some good news at least — all the animals at the shelter when it had to close temporarily because of rules relating to the pandemic, have either been adopted or put in foster homes. Yet other day-to-day expenses continue
But even when things are back to normal, it may be a new normal. Suncoast is planning for that also. Some people may be just barely able to feed their families let alone the family pets. Suncoast already is preparing for that time when it can reopen. It is stockpiling such things as cat and dog food and kitty litter to give to those people in need wnen Suncoast is able to reopen again and dispense such help.
Suncoast has thought of that already and is collecting pet food and kitty litter and other essentials to give to people who need help in caring for their animals. No one wants to see any animal simply turned loose to fend for itself and — thanks to Suncoast — that should not happen because of this current crisis. If you need help for your animal, call the society at 941-474-7884.
Meanwhile, for those who are able to make donations to non-profits, having those donations matched is a very good thing. In addition to the matching challenges at humane.org, the annual 24-hour Community Foundation of Sarasota Giving Challenge is coming up from noon to noon, April 28-29. Every dollar you can donate to your favorite cause(s) will be matched up to $100.
I remember spending the night several years ago at the challenge headquarters where we could watch the totals climb as donations came in. Since then, the challenge has grown and added partners: The Patterson Foundation, Manatee Community Foundation, William G. and Marie Selby Foundation, and Charlotte Community Foundation.
The key is to be a first-time donor for your gift to be matched. But in any case, this year, every non-profit on the list is being hit hard by COVID-19. Every dollar will be welcome and definitely is needed. Go to givingchallenge.org.
There are more than 700 non-profits on the list which is why I bring this up a few weeks in advance. Go to the web site and scroll through the list of non-profits. If you gave to one last year, call a friend to donate to that one this year while you select another fund in order to qualify for a match.
The other thing you can do — at least every once in a while — is to order take-out or delivery from one of your favorite restaurants. If you don’t and this thing drags on much longer, some of your favorite restaurants may not make it.
The same is true of car repair places. Even if you are not driving nearly as much, your car will still need oil changes and other work. I just had some work done at American Import in Venice and while they always make sure to keep my car clean no matter what work they are doing, these days they also are taking care to limit customer contact while still providing full service. If you are not using your car but storing it outside, call American Import or your own favorite car repair place to find out what you need to do to protect the car’s windshield wipers, tires and such from the sun.
So many businesses and non-profits are currently shuttered. Each one needs help during this pandemic. If you are one of the lucky ones with a pay check or pension coming in and you can help in any way at all, do it now. Every dollar that helps keep one business or non-profit alive for another day is a dollar that will also keep this area as wonderful as it is. Do it now while you are thinking about it.
As a fellow Venetian, I thank you. Thanks too for your support of this newspaper — your community paper — as we all struggle together to deal with the COVID 19 pandemic. It is this paper’s goal to bring you the most accurate coverage of what is happening in this area and what we each can to for our own and other’s safety.
