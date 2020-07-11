VENICE — Ann Hall wore a crown at her retirement party feeling like a queen for the day.
After 24 years at the Venice Library, Ann decided it was time to turn the page to a new chapter of her life.
Over the years the library has been one of the hubs of the community and since she’s been manager Ann always made sure it was a friendly place where everyone felt welcome.
Ann is one of those terrific organized people and one who is flexible. Her time as manager was marked by change. When the library was determined to be invaded by mold and needed to be closed and demolished, Ann organized cleaning, packing, moving and setting up a temporary library at a new place next to the Venice Theatre.
Then there were meetings. What would a new library look like and how would it serve the community? Finally decisions were made and Bill Jervey came forward with a generous donation.
Soon the William H. Jervey Venice Public Library became a reality and the temporary place had to be packed and moved to the new facility.
There were parties and testimonials and demands for community rooms. Ann and the staff accommodated it all. Then there was COVID-19 and the library was in lock down. Then there was the reopening. Then there was Ann’s retirement.
Enjoy not waking up to an alarm clock, Ann.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Ann Hall, Queen for the day. Ann’s retirement party brought together a community of well-wishers. Ann’s fingerprints are on many events in town.
As a member of the Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice, Ann served as a board member and scholarship chairperson.
She enjoyed meeting the young women, reading their essays then being on the selection team to award scholarships. Money for these awards was raised for the most part from the annual Venice Sun Fiesta. Ann worked with the committee and was in charge of the beer tent.
Ann represented the library at luncheons and meetings always ready to tell about library happenings. She did book talks and visited schools.
One of Ann’s greatest assets is her friendly, easy going spirit and warmth. Ann has a great sense of humor and has a gift for making life seem like a yellow brick road. Ann Hall makes Venice a great place to live.
