It sounded as if a train were rumbling through Venice in the predawn hours of St. Patrick’s Day 1985.
Trains still came occasionally to Venice then. Most people who heard the sound that morning simply rolled over and went back to sleep.
What sounded like a train that morning turned out to be a tornado.
It left two people dead and 41 injured. It destroyed 55 homes and 15 businesses. More than 300 additional homes and businesses in its path had extensive damage from what remains the worst natural disaster in the history of Venice.
County commissioners surveying the damage from helicopters that morning compared it to a war zone.
A woman in a motor home, Dorothy Taravella, 65, of Steubenville, Ohio, was killed. Her husband survived.
A camper parked next to hers was torn away from its truck by the sheer force of the storm and rolled over several times. The man needed stitches at Venice Hospital but survived.
The roof was torn away from the house of Mable and Waldo Emerson, who lived on Peppertree Road. It twisted slightly before it dropped back on the house at an angle with one corner poking through one of the bedrooms — the room where Mable Emerson usually slept. That night, she slept with her husband in the other bedroom.
The Emersons’ home was one of three so badly damaged that they were demolished within days of the storm. Yet pictures hanging on one wall of their dining room remained neatly hung as though never touched by the winds which were said to be in excess of 100 mph.
In another house, according to a newspaper story of the day, a couch was blown far away. Also untouched were most of the homes on the south side of Peppertree, one of the streets with the most destruction — most on the north side of the street.
CLOSE CALL
Coming from the west, the tornado had missed the 15-acre winter home of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus by less than 2,500 feet. Located at the end of the Venice Municipal Airport property, that area had virtually no damage.
“We were already on the road,” said former circus performer Sigrid Gebel, widow of famed animal trainer Gunther Gebel-Williams. “Everyone was on tour. There were no animals left in town.”
Then the tornado crashed into Jacaranda Plaza, destroying the Publix store, and headed east through Venice Gardens.
A newspaper article of the time showed the tornado’s path of damage along a seven-block stretch, downing trees and power lines and wreaking havoc on homes, most of which were modest two-bedroom houses with one-car garages or carports. Most of the residents were retirees like the Emersons, who moved into their home in 1959 after retiring from Shaker Heights, Ohio.
SOMEONE ELSE'S ROOF
Debris floated in swimming pools, canals and ponds that dot the area. Trees were uprooted and scattered about.
Blades of grass protruded from the recently painted wood trim on the Emersons’ house. Driven into the wood trim by the storm’s force, the grass looked as though it had been inserted in the wall as evenly as the hair on a boar’s-hair brush.
On Moss Lane, Pat and Paul Coppersmith and sons Jim, 17, and Tommy, 7, did not know what was happening. Neither did middle son Paul, 14, spending that night in Nokomis.
“I had just gotten up and closed all the windows because it was raining so hard,” Pat said. “My husband heard it. He gave me a shove and got on top of me just before all the windows blew out. Shards of glass blew over us and were embedded in the closet doors.”
Paul’s quick thinking saved them. The boys were safe in their bunk beds in the other bedroom.
Paul retrieved a flashlight from the garage, looked outside and saw the roof on the front lawn. He hustled everyone out of the house and then noticed their roof was still on their house.
It was someone else’s roof that was in the Coppersmiths’ front yard.
Some of their pool cage was in the pool, along with all the outdoor furniture and potted plants. Their shed was a block away but the shelves and things on the shelves were still in place although wet from all the rain.
“We found the (shed) roof on the next block, with all the fishing poles in place,” she said. “My brother-in-law came over and told us he saw the shopping center (Jacaranda Plaza) destroyed.”
ON FOOT
Moving slightly northeast, the tornado managed to miss both Garden Elementary School and the Venice YMCA on Center Road. After traveling about 2.5 miles, it blew itself out in a rural area.
In its wake, power lines were down. Phones were out.
People who did not live in the path of the storm wondered why friends in Venice Gardens seemed to be spending so much time on the phone, not realizing that a calamity had occurred. Nor did they realize just how close it had come to their own homes.
Paul had no way of knowing how his parents and brothers were.
“He walked all the way from Nokomis to see if we were all right,” Pat said.
RECOVERY
Damages from the Venice tornado were estimated at more than $10 million.
Residential property loss was more than $5 million. The Publix Super Market and Kmart store at Jacaranda Plaza were closed for nearly a year.
According to one news story, a water-dispensing machine from Publix landed in a home some three blocks away. The air conditioner landed in the Coopersmiths’ yard.
Recovery began right away.
County commissioners were on the scene by 9 a.m. that morning, and volunteers were assisting the homeless in finding places to live until their own homes could be repaired or replaced.
“It looks bad, but once you get in the air it looks twice as bad,” County Commissioner Carlton Mabry said after a helicopter tour, according to a news article of the time.
Paul Coppersmith was in charge of the bakery at the island Publix. The next day, he was there trying to find work for employees of the destroyed Jacaranda Plaza Publix and also was trying to see what bakery equipment could be salvaged from that store.
At home, life was returning to normal.
“The insurance companies in those days were great,” Pat said. “We had Nationwide for the house and Allstate for the cars and had checks right away. We boarded up our windows but could stay in our house. Power was back in a few days.”
Because their three cars were totaled, they had to walk everywhere for a while.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.