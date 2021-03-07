Dear Ana:
So, you will be the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.
And you have your eye on Venice? And you think you're tough?
Ha!
Hurricanes have done damage costing trillions of dollars in the coastal towns of the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean – as well as inland – since reliable records began in 1871, but the bad ones tend to avoid Sarasota County.
Please understand that this is not an invitation.
Rather this is a golden opportunity to share with readers how lucky they are to live in Venice.
This is a community with beautiful beaches, great schools and many fun things to do, all of which will shut down if you, Ana, or one of your friends (Are you listening Bill, Claudette and Danny?) decide to visit this year.
We will never take you for granted.
We will prepare for you.
We likely will leave town if you threaten and Sarasota County Government or a local TV meteorologist tells us to go.
But we have history on our side.
Here’s a brief list of “Storms Affecting Venice And Vicinity,” with commentary by the city’s Division of Historical Resources, whose storm records date back to 1926, and Venice Gondolier archives.
• Gale (1928), the type of storm, not a hurricane name. The most damage ever from a hurricane in the Venice area occurred when Venice had about 100 homes and 4,000 residents, according to Gondolier archives. It was the era when the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers was promoting the John Nolen-planned community of Venice. The boom stopped for a handful of decades but then started again.
• Unnamed “Hurricane” brought 100-mph winds and caused outages and “heavy damages” in 1944, according to city records.
• Hurricane Donna (1960), the first named storm on the list, caused 13 deaths and $300 million in losses elsewhere. City records reference “minor injuries, property damage, evacuations.”
• Hurricane Agnes (1972) saw "high tides, heavy rains, roads damaged, water main broken, evacuations.”
• Hurricane Bob (1985) saw “wind, rain, high tides, beach erosion.”
• Jeanne (2004) was a “short, wet storm,” a city document says.
Ana, leaving aside the fact that we know you’ll be "wet," too, remember the legend that some residents say is behind the fact that Venice has been spared of much hurricane devastation. They’ll tell you Native Americans settled here thousands of years ago because they deemed the area safe from major storms.
ABC7 chief meteorologist Bob Harrington has a more scientific answer on the TV station's website.
"Because of the shape of Florida’s land mass and atmospheric factors related to the rotation of the earth, hurricanes tend to make landfall to the south and travel east across Florida, or to curve north and hit the northern Gulf Coast."
Either way, Ana, stay away.
