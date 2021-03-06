Even before there was a city of Venice, there was a chamber of commerce.
Like the city itself, its origin dates back to Dr. Fred Albee, who formed the Venice-Nokomis Chamber of Commerce in 1925, two years before Venice was made a city. According to the chamber’s history, it had 48 charter members at start-up.
Albee would serve two nonconsecutive terms as president, as would several of the leaders who followed him. A few even did more.
The chamber got its first building in 1936 on land the city donated. Membership then totaled about 200.
It acquired its current name in 1952, when South Venice was launched during yet another Florida land boom.
Lots in the new community would be sold by the chamber for $200, or $10 a month, minimum purchase of two lots, according to the chamber history. More than 13,000 were sold.
The chamber relocated in 1962 to a building on the south side of the Intracoastal Waterway west of what’s now the KMI Bridge, thanks to a donation of land by Mrs. Robert Baynard, whose husband had been the chamber president in 1951-52.
NECESSARY RELOCATION
It would remain the chamber’s home for nearly 40 years, until it was forced to relocate when U.S. 41 Business was widened and the new north bridges were built.
The move was done on an emergency basis. Pile-driving for the new bridges was about to commence when construction officials realized that no one had informed chamber leadership that the building needed to be vacated.
A temporary office was set up in the Tandem Building. Later, the current office would be built on land leased from Venice Regional Bayfront Health for $1 a year.
The city ended up owning the old building, now the home of Venice Area Beautification Inc., which began as a chamber project.
The chamber’s mission remains promoting business success and growth. Over the years that has meant adding to and diversifying its efforts, many of which were disrupted by the pandemic in 2020-21.
Its current president and CEO said its mission continues.
“By definition, a chamber first helps businesses prosper and grow,” Kathy Lehner said.
It will be celebrating a century of service in just four years, she said.
“’Our ‘Why’ is to help create a dynamic environment for a thriving, vibrant and prosperous business community,” she noted. “Not only is the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce the ‘front door’ of the community welcoming over 15,000 annually, we are part of its heart with projects living on enhancing and supporting the community.”
CHAMBER PROJECTS
Projects started by the chamber include the Shark’s Tooth Festival and Venice Area Beautification Inc.
“The Shark’s Tooth Festival (was) created to bring visitors to the area in the middle of the summer. As the event grew too large for the Chamber to maintain, it was handed over to the Special Olympics Foundation, which they continue on and benefit from,” Lehner said.
And VABI has experienced great success.
“What started as a committee of the chamber has flourished to making our town a multiple award-winning, beautiful place to live,” she said. “Strong businesses strengthen strong communities.”
“I believe the Venice area is a amazing community that I am proud to call home,” Lehner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.