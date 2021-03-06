By some measures, it was harder to get into Clown College than Harvard.
Not only did the Ringling circus winter here until 1992 when the train tracks would no longer support the circus train cars and all the show's elephants, but Venice was the city where the giant circus blossom with the addition of a second troupe (the Red Unit) and the creation of the most difficult college in which to gain admission — Clown College.
From its opening in 1968 until it closed in 1996, only about 50 out of 5,000 applicants would be accepted each year. It was establsihed because the circus had just 12 clowns in 1968. But after graduating some 1,200 clowns, even The Greatest Show on Earth did not need that many clowns, some of the most important performers in any circus.
CLOWN BEGINNINGS
John Ringling began his circus career as a clown before he and his brothers formed their circus which closed on May 21, 2017, after a run of 134 years.
In addition to making people laugh at their stunts, clowns historically have been the safety valve for circuses, saving the one that killed 167 people and injured some 700 more on July 6, 1944 in Hartford, Conn. Were it not for the clowns who guided some 7,000 people to safety from the tent that hot July day, many more lives would have been lost.
During the era of tent shows, most were water-proofed with a mixture of paraffin and gasoline, a deadly combination.
A graduate of the clown college's its first class in 1968 was Frosty Little, age 42, who was hired by the Ringling circus and would ultimately be the director of the college, Boss Clown of the Ringling Circus, and on April 1, 1983, one of the four so-called "Master Clowns" named by Irvin Feld. The others were Bobby Kay, Otto Greibling and Lou Jacobs. The youngest graduate would be Chuck Sidlow who would become the youngest Boss Clown on the show some years later. He and the first female Clown College grad, Peggy Williams, plus Gebel-Williams are being honored in the new circus museum at the Venice Train Depot.
