Downtown Venice has always been more than just the area people pass through on the way to the beach, and never more so than now, after millions of dollars were spent on a beautification project that improved both its function and its appearance.
Voters approved a bond issue in 2016 to fund the improvement of more than 70 lane miles of roads. Work was carried on all over the city but more than $8 million of the money went into improving the area between Harbor Drive to the west, West Tampa Avenue to the north, U.S. 41 Business to the east and West Miami Avenue to the south.
It took a year, required some nearly on-the-fly adjustments and coincided in part with the area's worst red tide outbreak in years.
But city leaders were all smiles when the ribbon was cut to dedicate the project in July 2019.
By then the algal bloom had finally abated and downtown had new streets, sidewalks, crosswalks, light poles, plant poles, utilities and more.
“The dust has settled — literally,” City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
He and City Engineer Kathleen Weeden recalled some of the hiccups along the way, from the original bids coming in $2 million over budget to downtown merchants asking that the order of construction be flipped, so the eastbound lanes of West Venice Avenue would get done first.
The change would mean the parking spaces in front of their businesses would be finished before season.
Construction required rerouting the holiday street parade, which returned to West Venice Avenue in 2019 only to be canceled due to the pandemic last year.
Saying the downtown got remade from the ground up understates the work that was done, as it involved replacing infrastructure dating as far back as the 1920s, when the city was first being developed.
There was also some consideration of reviving part of John Nolen's original design, which included a promenade through the median all the way to the beach. The additional time and expense were ultimately deemed not worth it.
“We wanted downtown to be beautiful but not different,” Weeden said.
In particular, Lavallee said, the message from residents was not to screw up the median through downtown, though it had to be completely reworked.
The project made life a little easier for Venice Area Beautification Inc., whose volunteers keep up the planters scattered around the area. Irrigation for them was included in the utility work that had to be done.
