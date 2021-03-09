Early "Gus" Wynn Jr. made a Hall of Fame career in Major League Baseball but made a life in Nokomis.
Born in 1920 in Alabama, he was known as an aggressive pitcher who Ted Williams called "the toughest pitcher I ever faced."
Wynn is one of only two dozen pitchers with 300 career wins in a career that spanned from 1939-1963 — despite being drafted into the Army for about three years during World War II.
He played for the Washington Senators, Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians, where he'd lead the Indians to an American League pennant in 1954 with 23 wins. And with the White Sox, he'd get to the World Series and win Game 1 in what Sports Illustrated called at the time a "magnificent" pitching endeavor.
According to the Hall of Fame, he won at least 20 games in five seasons and was named to nine All Star games during his career.
His pitching formula was one of intimidation through the years, according to the Hall of Fame.
"It was during Wynn’s early years with the Washington Senators that he began to gain a reputation for aggressive play on the mound, exemplified by his willingness to knock down a batter if the occasion warranted. 'A pitcher has to look at the hitter as his mortal enemy,' Wynn once said," according to the Hall of Fame.
He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1972.
