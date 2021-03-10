Manatee Junior College was established in Bradenton in 1957 by the state Board of Education and offered its first classes a year later.
A year after that it moved onto its current campus there and a decade and a half later it established a presence in Venice.
The first classes in South County were at Venice High School, in 1973. A move to the Brickyard came in 1977, where the school remained until the South County campus opened in 1985 — the same year the school's name was changed to Manatee Community College.
Before that move, the Venice branch was often referred to as "Brickyard U."
It was a misnomer. The "U" implied it was a university and offered four-year degrees, which a junior college couldn't do … then.
But SCF can, and does, now.
The state's junior college system came into existence to meet a variety of needs, including helping high school graduates transition affordably into a four-year institution; providing career training for those not planning to pursue an academic degree; and offering programs for older learners not able to attend full time.
The evolution to offering a four-year degree locally arose out of a shortage of nurses. Area hospitals backed the plan to add a bachelor of science in nursing degree and the state approved it in 2009.
Later that year came the name change to State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. Only three of the 28 members of Florida's state college system still have "community" in their name.
CURRENT OFFERINGS
SCF currently offers five four-year degrees: bachelors of science in early childhood education and nursing and bachelors of applied science in health services administration, public safety and energy management and supervision and management.
Students planning to finish their degree at a university can complete their lower division requirements and get an associate in arts degree.
Or, there are 30 associate in science degree programs that typically require 60 credit hours and 33 certificate opportunities for specific training that can be completed more quickly.
SCF also offers dual enrollment classes that enable high school students to earn college credit simultaneously with getting their high school diploma.
It recently extended its collegiate school program to the Venice campus, where a tuition-free charter high school allows seniors to graduate with their diploma and an A.A. degree.
Besides the Bradenton and Venice campuses, since 2003 SCF has operated the Center for Innovation and Technology at Lakewood Ranch Corporate Park, offering for-credit classes as well as noncredit, personal and professional development and workforce training classes.
According to its website, SCF serves 11,000 college credit students annually, while another 14,000 people attend classes each year.
The school has graduated more than 50,000 students.
