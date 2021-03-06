Venice Hospital was started as a community hospital, so when Gulf Area Medical Programs Inc., its parent company, decided to sell it, it was only natural that the proceeds would go into a community foundation.
That’s how The Venice Foundation was born in 1995.
With more than $100 million in assets, it immediately became the largest community foundation in the state.
Dick Beebe, a GAMP board member at the time, said everything worked out for the best — Venice had its hospital and the money from the sale, with a foundation to spend it locally.
“It was like having your cake and eating it too,” he said at the time.
The new foundation’s mission statement was to “enrich the quality of life in perpetuity in South Sarasota County, North Port, Englewood, Boca Grande and environs. This will be accomplished by preserving its legacy, providing effective grantmaking and donor services, and being a catalyst for positive community change in the areas of Education, Health and Human Services, Civic Affairs and Culture.”
Now known as Gulf Coast Community Foundation, it has built on its original mission in two major ways: by expanding its assets through the creation of funds from private donors, and by going beyond grant-making to start initiatives to address community issues.
Not all have been successful. A development in North Venice to be called The Bridges, planned around workforce housing, was a victim of the Great Recession.
But it has started or supported several initiatives addressing homelessness.
Its Here4Youth initiative focuses on mental health for youth and young adults.
An early supporter of science, technology, engineering and math — STEM — studies, it created its STEMsmart program more than 10 years ago.
It awards scholarships from more than 50 funds, with a total of more than $8 million presented since 1997, according to GulfCoastCF.org.
Its “Better Together” project brings “innovators and thought leaders” to the area from around the country. Participants have included sociologist Robert Putnam, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman and Daymond John, of TV’s “Shark Tank.”
The environment has been an area of particular interest, from support for Venice’s Urban Forest and the Legacy Trail extension to its water quality playbook initiative.
And last year it gave more than $6.2 million in assistance of various types due to COVID-19.
The foundation reported grants, initiatives and scholarships totaling $50 million for the period from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, and an equal amount of contributions.
Assets totaled $357.5 million.
