The fact that the city still has its train depot is largely a tribute to one man: Rollins Coakley.
Developed, appropriately enough, by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, the depot opened in 1927 and was last used for passenger rail service in 1971, when Amtrak service south of Tampa was discontinued - though freight service would continue into the 1990s.
During that period it brought countless visitors to Venice, as well as Kentucky Military Institute cadets, Army Air Corps pilot trainees and the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which had made the city its winter headquarters a decade before passenger service was discontinued.
Longtime residents well remember the show's animals being marched from the circus train to the Circus Arena, which was demolished several years ago.
Coakley, a retired railroad man, began working on the preservation of the depot with bulldog tenacity in 1985.
It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.
The depot and land were acquired by Sarasota County in 1999, which also picked up the right of way for what would become the Legacy Trail.
The restoration of the depot was in doubt, however, until the county decided it would become the South County transportation hub for Sarasota County Area Transit — SCAT.
That brought an infusion of $1.4 million from the state.
The lengthy restoration project, costing $2.3 million, concluded in 2003 with a dedication ceremony attended by representatives of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, which had paid $47,500 for the original construction.
At the time there were thoughts of renting out space in the depot for a business or two — a coffee shop and a newsstand were possibilities.
Instead, it became something of a museum, with displays maintained by the Venice Area Historical Society, which gave regular tours until the pandemic hit.
Coakley had envisioned not just returning the depot to its former glory but the tracks being put to use again. One of his ideas was a dinner train running north to Sarasota and back, somewhat akin to the Murder Mystery Dinner Train in Fort Myers.
That didn't come to fruition either, but there's still more at the depot than just buses.
There's the caboose, donated by CSX Transportation Inc., that serves as the Historical Society's office.
There's a statue of animal trainer Gunther Gebel-Williams.
A restored circus train car was recently installed on the property — which, since 2005, has been known as the Rollins W. Coakley Railroad Park.
The train car — formerly owned by the circus — will become another museum, displaying the way it was used by performers as they made their way from town to town on tour.
Unfortunately, Coakley didn't live to see it happen. He died in 2007 in Utah, where he and his wife had moved to be closer to their family.
Besides the circus displays, his park also has picnic tables and access to Legacy Park, which has a train-themed playground along with other amenities.
