The Venice-Nokomis Woman's Club had a a lot to do with setting the tone of Venice as a mecca for the arts and literature.
The club itself was started by Louella Albee who suggested the club start a library in its clubhouse.
By 1950, that became the nucleus of the original Venice Public Library which was recently replaced on the same site by the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
The U.S. census put the population of Venice at barely 1,000 people in 1950.
That was just before the post-war real estate hit the area with buyers grabbing 1/4-acre lots for little or no money although a person needed at least two lots to build a house and install a septic tank and well.
By 1956, Venice Gardens was underway with three or four builders. Many of the homes on the south side of Center Road just east of U.S. 41 were model homes in those days when two-bedroom, two-bath homes plus one car garage and Florida room (lanai) sold for about $12,000.
Venice was not yet an island. To sell lots on that part of Venice was enough of a challenge that the city fathers no longer required Northern Italian architecture, giving way to the then-popular Sarasota School of mid-century modern homes with shallow roofs.
Many were built with Ocala block.
Venice Theatre was underway in a former hangar at Venice Airport. Other Venice residents, armed with paint brushes, canvas, clay, potter wheels and kilns got together and held their first show at the Woman's Club.
In 1959, another group of artists was organized in Nokomis by Mrs. Arch Wilson.
Its first show was in the El Patio Hotel Arcade on West Venice Avenue the following year. The two groups joined forces the following year, taking the name of the Venice Art League as they looked for a building or a site for a building that would become their home.
They wanted room for classes and shows and a place to sell their work. The building committee chairman was George Youngberg Sr. and the architect was Edward Seibert.
That initial 5,000-square-foot building cost $70,000.
Ground was broken in 1967 and the building open in March 1968. the final cost was $68,000. The land lease with the city called for a monthly rent of $1 and no expansions.
Somehow that stipulation was changed to allow two more expansions resulting in the stunning and much larger Northern Italian showplace which completely swallowed that original building.
The art center was just south of the city's library and there were rumors that a community center would be built next.
Some years later the old Triangle Inn was moved south from 251 S. Nassau to 351 S. Nassau and eventually that block with those four buildings was being referred to as the city's "Cultural Campus."
A large catalog lists all the classes as well as monthly shows and each February, a giant members show and sale, which in 2021 drew some 4,000 people to the center for the two-day event.
And then came the pandemic.
Shows have continued although there have been no grand openings since March 2020. The Art Cafe is open again with social distancing and masks are required within the building except while dining in the cafe.
The center has long been involved in public art events in the city such as past Chalk Festivals. Pigs in Paradise and Sea Venice which placed artist-decorated creatures throughout the city.
When auctioned off, each of those events brought close to $250,000 to the center.
Coming up will be sea horses and mermaids —25 of each, all enhanced by area artists.
The Mission of the Venice Art Center is to provide cultural resources to the community and to enhance the knowledge and appreciation of all forms of visual arts. It does that in countless ways and oftern in conjunction with other art, music and performance groups.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.